NO EVIDENCE AGAINST RAVI

Former Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) general manager (ag) Ronald Ford yesterday confirmed there was an investigation 12 years ago into allegations of a “sex ring” suspected to have involved then-deputy manager Ravi Ratiram, but no evidence was found to take to the police.
Ratiram is now the Couva North Member of Parliament, which he contested on a United National Congress (UNC) ticket.
A three-page document has been circulating via WhatsApp stating that a four-member committee was appointed by Ford to investigate a report in the Trinidad and Tobago Mirror newspaper captioned “Govt sex ring”, which claimed that a senior State official was providing escort services to “Big wig officials” at PTSC. There is no mention of human trafficking in the document.
The committee members were:
• Roshan Babwah—DGM, Human Resources
• Gemma Bowen—ADGM, Finance
• Marissa Ramsoondar—manager, Legal
• Michael Jackson—manager, Security Services
The document, the authenticity of which the Express could not confirm, stated that on February 27, 2012, Ford summoned the committee members to his office, where he handed them the Mirror report and instructed them to investigate.
The objective was to ascertain whether there existed any evidence to suggest that Public Transport Service Corporation facilities (inclusive of but not limited to the corporation’s boardroom) were being employed to facilitate any activities that were outside the business of the corporation.
The document stated no evidence was unearthed to suggest that PTSC facilities were employed to facilitate any activities outside of the corporation’s business.
The Express contacted Ford yesterday via telephone and asked whether he had commissioned the internal investigation. He responded: “That was since 2012, we in 2023 now. Back then an investigative committee was established as the document says, and the names of the people are there and they were all people who were working at PTSC at the time. They did an investigation but nothing came out of it.”
Asked specifically if there was any evidence of any kind, and whether the PTSC buses were used to transport women, he said “no”.
Questioned about the allegations of a sex ring and whether it involved an investigation of any human trafficking, he said: “I know absolutely nothing about that.”
Ford said if the committee had found evidence, it would have been sent to the police.
He noted that Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has initiated an investigation into what is in the public domain, adding he would cooperate with the police if approached.
Ford also questioned the legitimacy of the document circulating, noting that there was no PTSC letterhead or stamp on it, but acknowledged that a committee did exist.
He said he spent many years “not involved in politics” but as a public servant who worked as a teacher, the National Housing Authority (NHA), and six years at PTSC.
He is currently involved in agriculture.
The Express sent several questions to Ratiram via WhatsApp yesterday about the circulated document and its content, but there was no immediate response.
The Express also tried to contact the former four members of the investigative team, but attempts were futile.
Cops contact Devant
On Wednesday, the Police Commissioner announced an investigation into allegations that “senior Government officials” are involved in human trafficking.
The top cop appointed a special team after she met with the Director of the Counter-Trafficking Unit.
Yesterday, former transport minister Dr Devant Maharaj, who was PTSC’s line minister in 2012, stated via WhatsApp that the police had contacted him.
Maharaj has alleged that UNC members were involved in prostitution and human trafficking.
He stated: “The Head of the Human Trafficking Task Force just reached out to me to establish contact and to ascertain my willingness to give information to the police about what I have said about human trafficking by persons within the UNC. Senior Superintendent Pamponette indicated that an officer would be connecting with me shortly to get a statement. I indicated my willingness to assist with the Task Force fully.”
Harewood-Christopher’s appointment of a team to investigate appears to be the first time the police have sought to probe what is stated in the United States 2022 Trafficking In Persons report, which ranked T&T on the Tier 2 Human Trafficking Watchlist.
The report stated, in part: “Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action, and the government did not take action against senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking.”
Ratiram: PNM lies
Ratiram had distanced himself and the UNC from Maharaj’s claims.
He told the Sunday Express this week: “To my knowledge, I can affirmatively state that no member of the UNC is in any way associated to any criminal activities or individuals associated with human trafficking.”
Ratiram said it appeared that Maharaj was “singing from the same choir as Rowley” and is “peddling a PNM agenda of lies, deception, distraction and attempting to once again mislead the population”.
“The US report is very clear that it is ‘senior government officials’ and at no time made reference to any Opposition member,” he added.
In 2020, Ratiram had addressed allegations circulating on social media of his alleged involvement in brothels.
He had categorically denied the claims which he said had originated from a “fake profile” on Facebook, and he said then that the PNM was behind the “falsehoods”.