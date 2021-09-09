No fairy tale ending for 5 ‘princesses’

FATHER of five daughters Anand Ragbir felt like a king with his “princesses” around him.
He was happy, and as the man of the manor, he set out to build a castle for his beauties, with a magnificent garden sweeping around the grounds.
Ragbir was 62 years old—a retiree—when the adventure began of bringing the dream house into reality, but he worked as brisk and eager as he was in his youth.
There was no fairy tale ending, however, as on August 10, 2011, Ragbir disappeared without a trace.
That morning around 10 o’clock, he left the house at Old Golden Grove Road, headed to a nearby parlour.
In a phone interview with the Express on Monday, his wife, Minty Ragbir, and one of their daughters, Elizabeth Ragbir, said he was dressed in “home clothes” and did not even carry his cellphone when he left for the errand.
However, they found out he made a stop along the way at a nearby taxi stand at the junction on the Eastern Main Road and Golden Grove Road.
“On his way to going to the shop, he stopped to talk to the taxi-drivers. They said Anand sat down with them for about two hours, laughed, and ole-talked. Later, when we told them that he had gone missing, they were in complete shock. It was mysterious because never before had he stayed with them so long. He was not the type of person to stay on the road, talking for hours. They said when he left, he walked up the road in the direction of the parlour. They were the last to see him,” said the wife.
No reason to leave
As the hours passed, his daughters did not yet worry over their devoted dad.
Elizabeth Ragbir told Express that her father was the most responsible, supportive and wise man she knew, and his family was his life.
“There was never any reason for dad to leave us because he was the king in this castle with his princesses around him. He was a strict dad, but fun-loving and wonderful to be around,” she said, adding: “He did not have boys, but we girls were involved in everything alongside him. We handed him tools, held the lumber while he used the saw, cleaned the yard together. We cooperated in every project, everything to be done at the house. He was also very goofy when he was ready, and even did water fights. His fatherly advice was always to be trusted.
“When he did not return, the next morning, the worried family went to the Arouca police to report him missing, but were told of the 24-hour wait for a missing person’s report, and that he was ‘probably liming’.”
Meeting Minty
Elizabeth said the police officer’s opinion of her father’s whereabouts did not match the actions of the industrious and responsible man he was. Born at St John’s Street, Arouca, Ragbir was put to work in his family’s business—Ragbir’s grocery—straight out of graduation from St Anthony’s College. There he met Minty, and in their youthful 20s they got married on September 6, 1970.
With their five daughters—Shermila Lutchman, Maria Mungalsingh, Elizabeth Ragbir, Aneila Jagdeo and Elena Lopez—they lived as a team.
The team grew with three granddaughters and two grandsons.
Minty said her husband undertook many jobs to provide for his girls.
“For about 40 years he worked in many different places; he was a jack of all trades. In his early 30s, he went with his brother to pick string beans and fell. He crushed his left elbow and the doctors put in an artificial one. He last worked as a grounds-keeper/landscaper with the family of a senator,” she said.
Just months into his retirement, he set out to build the house for his family.
“The previous house we lived in was a wooden house, and as a carpenter, he had built it. But his dream was to build one concrete one for us. With this house, he did all of the physical work. He dug the foundation, put up blocks and worked alongside the contractor and crew. We were in the midst of all of this work so there was no reason for him to leave,” said the daughter.
After the intervention of a family friend who was a police officer, the Ragbirs returned to the station and the officers took the report.
“The next few days were hell. We were back and forth from the police station. I was so traumatised and upset. All of us had sleepless nights. And imagine, four days later, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit came to our home to take statements from us,” the daughter said.
As the weeks ticked by and with no information on her father, she involved Crime Stoppers as well as the print and electronic media in the search for him.
“We looked in hospitals, mortuaries, put up posters, and on talk-shows. Some ladies from Mount Hope hospital gave information that there was a body at the mortuary which resembled daddy. I thought it was him at first, but other family members said it was not. Also at the examination at the Forensic Sciences Centre, they found that the body did not have an artificial elbow, so we knew for sure it was not him,” she said.
Phone calls
Weeks later, the family received two phone calls.
One claimed that he was alive, and a ransom was demanded for his release.
Later, there was another that claimed he was dead, and the caller attempted to extort cash for the location of his grave.
The daughter said the police traced both phone calls back to the Golden Grove prison, where inmates had picked up the family’s contact numbers from the missing person posters.
Elizabeth said the second caller brought more trauma than the first.
“This person said he knew where his grave was. The caller wanted money from us to get the information. We did not pay anything, but he told us some very specific information, that they had buried him at Caratal Road, Cumuto, next to some black sage plants. The person said the grave was marked with a red bandanna. The case moved from Anti-Kidnapping to the Homicide Division,” said the daughter.
“The man was very detailed in his story about what happened to my dad.
“He said daddy was walking on the road, when someone put a gun to his waist and ordered him to get into a car. The car was driving off when daddy started to fight, so he was shot in his foot.
“The man also said that he was kept at a house in Cumuto, waiting for a ransom payment. But daddy was haemorrhaging and became weak, and they shot him in his chest. He said the kidnappers covered him in cardboard and buried him in his underwear alone. Police said they checked it out, but that was false information,” said the daughter.
“The caller used to threaten to kill me if I did not come up with the money.
“We were scared for our lives. I stopped going to work. People from the congregation would pick us up and take us to church.
“The homicide detectives took the information and threats very seriously. The man (caller) called often, and the police even listened to the call without him knowing. I was so stressed and the officers would come to my workplace to check on me.
“I fell into a deep depression with the disappearance of my dad, overcome with trauma. I felt a lot of fear,” she related.
“He was always the man in our home, our protector.
“And to lose the protector of your home struck fear in my sisters and me. I abandoned my job. I never even told the management I was leaving; I just stopped going to work.
“At that time, we never left the house on our own because we were so afraid. The church people sent a car to transport us back and forth to services,” Elizabeth said.
Foul play
Elizabeth said the police detectives suspected that the newly acquired property and the new house that was being built could have made kidnappers think the family was wealthy.
She did not have any other theories on what led to her father’s disappearance.
She told Express, “I do not know what truth is and what is real. But I believe my dad was a victim of foul play. Only God knows and reveals all secrets.”
Minty said her husband would have turned 72 last month, and they would have celebrated 51 years of marriage this week.
“I wish we knew what happened to him,” she said, as she lamented that her husband did not have the opportunity to enjoy his house, the benefits in his retirement, or see his grandchildren grow up.
He did not get his happily ever after.
—Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information by text to 482-GARY (4279)
or to the TTPS app.