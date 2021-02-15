NO FOREIGN PROBE

There will be no probe into the deaths of suspects Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon in the kidnapping/murder of Andrea Bharatt by foreign police.
The Government’s position was made clear yesterday by National Security Minister Stuart Young at a news conference at his Port of Spain office.
According to Young, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has all the required powers needed to facilitate investigations at this stage and the process has already begun.
Young noted that he had been made aware of the call by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) for international and regional investigators, but said: “There has been absolutely no justification for why the PCA isn’t the body that should carry out this type of investigation. So, at this stage, I don’t think there is any need for foreign aid. Let’s see what the PCA does and if it has further requests, because the PCA can bring people in and so on. But at this stage, there is no need for it and I was a little surprised to see that suggestion by the Law Association.”
To support his Government’s position, the minister proceeded to list some of the powers that the PCA has under the Police Complaints Authority Act (#8 of 2006).
He said he had faith in the authority to utilise the vast powers it had to reach a conclusion.
Young noted that he had also spoken to the head of the PCA, David West, as well as Police Commissioner Gary Griffith earlier yesterday and both individuals confirmed that investigations were ongoing.
“As I’ve always said as the Minister of National Security, it is my position that no one is above the law.
There should never be a cover-up and everyone is subject to the parameters of the law. It is also this Government’s position that it will support the T&T Police Service (TTPS) and it does support the TTPS once it operates within the confines of the law,” Young said.
“So from my meeting this morning with the Commissioner of Police and his three acting deputies, I asked them what was taking place with respect to the death of these two individuals whilst in police custody. I was informed firstly that there was an active ongoing investigation by the PCA, and I was also told of the following steps taken by the TTPS; namely that the police Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) is an active participant in the investigation and have also appointed investigators from the two divisions these gentlemen were in when the allegations were made. And that officers from the Homicide Bureau have also been appointed to be part of the body of police officers investigating these incidents. As of this morning, there were 10-12 reports generated by the police coming out of this investigation that has already been sent to the PCA. They’ve been provided all reports coming out of this investigation by what I’ve called a multi-divisional, multi-unit investigation in the TTPS,” he added.
Young also noted that while there were reports of video recordings of the assault against Morris, which have been reported on by two media houses, Griffith has said the TTPS has yet to have any such footage in its possession. As such, Young made a call for the police to be sent these clips by persons who claimed they had them in their possession.
Griffith also told Young that after the recent allegations made against his officers, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), and the Guard and Emergency Branch(GEB) will be among the next units provided with body cameras for their daily operations.
Young said he was still awaiting a written report from the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) on why the autopsy done on Bharatt was inconclusive.
“I received a verbal report from the acting director of the FSC at the time, and I’ve requested a report in writing. I haven’t seen it, it could be here somewhere in the ministry, but it hasn’t arrived to me as yet, and that was a report to the first autopsy at the FSC… I’m not an autopsy expert by any means, but what was described to me, even as I await the outcome of a written report, was a satisfactory explanation and I’ll just leave it at that for now,” Young stated.
