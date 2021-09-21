No forgiveness for killer

TOXIC and aggressive.
Those were the words that Kamaria Simon used yesterday to describe the man who dealt the fatal chop to her one-year-old niece, Sariah Williams.
The suspect, a 58-year-old painter, is a relative of Simon, 21.
They lived in the same house at Sion Drive, Phase One, Tarodale, where the killing occurred on Sunday night.
“(The suspect) was toxic and aggressive. I do not know if when he was younger he was not loved properly. But he was toxic. We used to fall out with him when he fell out with my mother. We had to defend my mother. He was not aggressive with the children. He used to cook for them. He used to show the children love.
“But nobody who could see a woman with a child in her hands and still chop could ever have love for anyone. He still did what he did,” said Simon. “My niece was an innocent baby. He already lived his life so whatever he gets, that is on him.”
Simon’s mother, Michelle Williams, told reporters on Monday that she had endured 24 years of domestic abuse at the hands of the suspect, and he had recently threatened to kill her.
Williams said she believed she was the target of the cutlass attack that night, but her granddaughter lost her life.
Little Sariah was chopped on the head and forehead when the suspect, a Guyanese national, attacked Williams and her daughter Nikita Williams (Sariah’s mother) as they sat in the gallery of the house.
Williams was holding her granddaughter in her lap when the man charged at her with a cutlass and chopped the baby.
Williams and her daughter used their bodies as human shields over the infant as the man repeatedly swung the cutlass at them.
As she tried to fend off the attack, Williams was chopped on her right wrist.
Her left hand was also fractured.
The suspect retreated only after relatives and neighbours went after him when they heard the screams of the family, and he hid in a room until police arrived.
No forgiveness for killing an angel
At the family’s home yesterday, Simon said she could not forgive the man for the killing of baby Sariah.
She beamed as she remembered her niece as an “angel”, recalled how elated she was at her birth, enjoyed buying new clothes for her and marked every milestone in the child’s development.
“My niece now started to walk. Her hair now started to grow and she got teeth. I did the baby shower for her because I was so excited for a next niece to come in the family. When she (was born), I dressed her up every day. Why would we forgive? Even if he has some kind of sympathy, his sympathy has nothing to do with us.
“This was an innocent baby. This is because of his stupidity and whatever drove him to commit this dreadful incident. We do not really care how he feels,” said Simon. “I do not know if he had really loved the kids or if he was putting on a show. You cannot tell me you saw a woman with a baby and still chop.”
She said Sariah’s mother and six siblings were traumatised over the killing they witnessed, and while the family would not refuse psychological counselling and prayers, she does not know if it will help.
“I cannot explain the pain that (Sariah’s mother) is going through. She is not functioning, not holding up. She spoke with homicide officers Monday morning. The children are not handling it well.
“One of Sariah’s brothers who is about three, he keeps asking for Sariah. My other nieces saw when she died. Everyone is frustrated. One of my nephews who is 13 years old said he wished that it was him instead of Sariah,” said the baby’s aunt.
Holding a new outfit and a pair of sandals she bought for Sariah last week, the aunt said she had planned to dress her in those clothes yesterday to celebrate the fourth birthday of one of Sariah’s brothers, Omar.
The aunt lamented that the next outfit she will purchase for the baby will be for her funeral.
“I would not want anyone else to dress her. My niece was a princess and I want her to look very pretty. I am not sure what exactly I want to put her in as yet, but I had great ideas. I want her to have an angel effect. Maybe a little fur to like cover up the scars. A tiara, too,” she said.
The baby’s autopsy is scheduled for today at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
The suspect has been appointed a legal aid attorney and has been interviewed by homicide detectives of Region III.
He remains in custody at the Ste Madeleine Police Station.