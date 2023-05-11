“I HAVE no friends who are criminals.”
Justice Devindra Rampersad yesterday had harsh words for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds over statements he made suggesting that criminal were friends with judicial officers.
Hinds made the statements following a ruling by the judge on April 25.
The minister suggested that criminals had friends in high places, including the Judiciary.
In his ruling, Justice Rampersad found that local firearms dealer Brent Thomas was unlawfully “abducted” from Barbados last October by Trinidad and Tobago police officers, with the aid of those in Barbados, and brought back to this country before being charged with a series of criminal offences regarding the illegal possession of firearms.
Thomas had the requisite licences for all the firearms he had been charged with being in possession of.
“I do not know Brent Thomas nor did I know of Brent Thomas before this case, nor do I know any of his friends or family or acquaintances. No one has lobbied me in respect of this case. No one has reached out to me about this case nor has anyone sought to influence me in any way. I have no friends who are criminals,” said the judge during a hearing of the case at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Hinds was invited by the court on a previous occasion to attend yesterday’s hearing (after making his statements).
He did not appear yesterday.
Following the April 25 ruling, Hinds had said: “And the criminals have friends everywhere in this country. They have them in the Police Service. They have them in the Customs, in the Immigration, in the Defence Force. They have them in the Judiciary. They have them in the Parliament.”
‘Statement, innuendo very damning’
But Justice Rampersad yesterday defended his integrity and that of his colleagues in the Judiciary.
He said while judicial officers and their decisions were not immune from legitimate criticism, the statements made by Hinds, as an attorney and an officer of the court, may have the dangerous effect of bringing the entire judicial system into disrepute.
“If someone says that ‘criminals have friends in the Judiciary’, that statement does not only impact upon me personally but also impacts upon the other 112 judicial officers—all charged with the administration of justice in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago as per their oaths of office.
“We are not immune to criticism, and often the Judiciary is the subject of legitimate criticism. However, when one of its own officers, in the context of discussing a case before the court, a case which is not yet even completed before the court, says to the nation that ‘criminals have friends in the Judiciary’, the obvious intention is to more than just criticise the Judiciary but to go further to suggest that, in some way, illegality is influencing the decisions of these judges, masters and magistrates, thereby jeopardising the Judiciary as a whole,” Justice Rampersad said.
“By doing so, this statement challenges the independence of the Judiciary and suggests to the nation that the integrity of the Judiciary is compromised by criminality. When viewed in the context of this case before this court, this statement and the innuendo is very damning. A statement and innuendo which this court can assure the nation is absolutely and totally wrong,” said the judge.
He said some may say that he as a judge was being overly sensitive, but he begged to disagree.
“When a cloud of illegality and criminality hangs over the administration of justice in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, we cannot sit idly by and do nothing and hope that it will all blow away in time. Drop by drop, the water falls, toppling even the mightiest of mountains.
“One has to therefore be very careful making statements which may seem innocuous at first, but which carry a potent and damaging effect. Worse yet, if those statements are made without remorse. Then the drops turn into torrents and the torrents into floods and the floods into unimaginable damage,” said Justice Rampersad.
He said that in his view, young people looking on at the current state of affairs regarding the case would feel that “anyone can say anything about anyone or anything without regard to the truth because there is no sanction or consequence”.
‘Not about race or politics’
The judge said: “And that is a serious threat to our society and is a grave source of disillusionment to right-thinking members of society. But, ironically, it is a source of comfort to the very criminality that so many in society decry. This question and issue is not about race. It is not about politics.
“Those who choose to think of it in those manners would in fact be missing the point and may in fact be forgiven for doing so because this is how we have been taught to think. It is about the law and the truth and the courage to stand up for the truth. It is about honour and integrity. It is about respect—for the law, for the Constitution and for promises that are taken before the law to uphold the law.”
He said it was for this reason that he issued his prepared statement outlining his concerns to the Law Association (LATT) as the body charged under Section 5, Part 2, of the Legal Profession Act, Chapter 90:03.
Under that section, LATT can consider the recommendation of the judge as to whether it can take any disciplinary action against Hinds because of his conduct.
“I have gone as far as I would like to go in this matter with respect to Mr Hinds. I have in the past, in other matters in which attorneys appeared before me and where I was of a particular view as to their conduct under the provisions of the Court of Ethics, referred those attorneys-at-law to the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association under the provisions of the Legal Profession Act.
“Mr Hinds is not a party in these proceedings nor was he an attorney-at-law representing any of the parties in these proceedings, so he had no obligation to be here. He was also not summoned to be here.
“In those circumstances, he has chosen to not attend (yesterday) and that was his right because that was part of the invitation that was offered to him. I do not wish to politicise any further step in this matter as this is not about politics. I do not wish to shape any narrative for and against any political party or persuasion. It is for that reason, I have deliberately referred to Mr Hinds as Mr Hinds, the man and the attorney.
“I mean him no ill-will nor do I mean him any discomfort, notwithstanding the fact that the feeling may not have been reciprocated. I just sought clarity against the background of all that I have said. I sought clarity and have not received it. The cloud still exists. Today, I leave it to those who can be more persuasive than I have been able to be to try to remove that cloud,” said the judge.
Also at the hearing, Justice Rampersad invited attorneys for Thomas and the AG’s Office to hold discussions in an attempt to come to an agreement on the quantum of damages that is to be awarded to Thomas.
The matter will next be called on June 14.