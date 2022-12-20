NO longer will “Tom, Dick and Harry” be able to get their hands on licences for firearms.
So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday as he received a draft of the Firearm User’s Licences (FUL) policy and National Border Security policy which he will soon submit to Cabinet for approval.
Responding to the public outcry and complaints surrounding the granting of firearms, as well as the discovery of phenomenal increases in the number of licences given within a very short space of time, Hinds said the Government made the decision to ask the Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP) to consider policy issues relating to the firearm user’s licence regime.
The OLEP is an agency established by the Government with the mandate to assess, project and constantly reshape the policy positions around law enforcement, according to Hinds.
Speaking at the official handover of the draft policies by OLEP held at the Ministry of National Security headquarters in Port of Spain yesterday, Hinds said, “This country pushed the button of what I consider to be mayhem. Every Tom, Dick, Harry and his little brother, some people under the age that the law stipulates and all manners of things happened and the public, quite properly raised concerns. It did not escape yours truly as Minister and the government.
“This policy touches all kinds of things about the way we dispose of ammunition, ranges, how they are granted. It is a very, very thorough arrangement,” he added.
No specific details of the draft policies were revealed.
Violent society
Meanwhile, Hinds did admit that he believes one of the reasons why the murder toll is currently at the highest the country has ever recorded is due to the accessibility of firearms.
He said with the prevalence of automatic weapons, there have been more double, triple and quadruple murders occurring.
He also said other reasons include the society being “violent” and that children are being exposed to more violence than ever before.
He added, “We have been a violent society for a very long time and I have noticed based on the things that our children are exposed to, violence is like normal. Shooting, mayhem, murder, obscenities, that I didn’t know as a child. If that’s the way we’re teaching our children, that’s what they’re going to produce?”
Hinds also said the Trinidad and Tobago (TTPS) had begun a robust firearm retrieval programme.
Asked if the fire retrieval programme will include a gun amnesty, he said there is no consideration for any firearm amnesty at this time.
Also speaking yesterday, OLEP’s director Gail Charles said the draft policies will be critical in improving law enforcement policies.
As for the draft National Border Security policy, she said it provides guidelines for more efficient border control and migration systems which will be based on integrity, coordination, technological capabilities and organisational development.
She also noted that the right to bear arms is not enshrined in the country’s constitution but said the OLEP’s primary duty is the protection of all citizens.