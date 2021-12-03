No guns for off duty prison officers

The High Court has made a finding that the Prisons Commissioner cannot lawfully allow his officers to be armed while off-duty. The ruling comes on the heels of the murders of two prison officers and a gun attack on another since last Friday.
The only way an off-duty prison officer could be armed is if that officer was granted a Firearm Users’ Licence (FUL) by the Commissioner of Police, the court found.
Justice Devindra Rampersad delivered the ruling on Thursday in a claim brought against the Prisons Commissioner by a member of the Police Service who was shot by an off-duty prisons officer.
In July 2016, the Prison Service implemented a policy under which some officers who were not on active duty were allowed by the Commissioner of Prisons to be armed.
But in his ruling, Justice Rampersad said that policy was contrary to Section 7 of the Firearms Act, which states only a commissioner of police can allow someone, including a prison officer, to be lawfully armed while off-duty by way of an FUL.
The effect of the ruling is that unless there is an appeal, all prison officers who were allowed under the policy to carry firearms while not in the line of duty must return them.
While the judge said those officers can be allowed to carry guns once granted an FUL, currently there is no police commissioner in place to grant such licences.
Justice Rampersad noted the issue was one of grave concern and suggested that immediate steps be taken by Parliament to have it addressed.
“These matters are not determinative of the issue at hand but they relate to its seriousness and the fact that this is a matter to be addressed by Parliament.
“It has been part of the discussion since at least 2014 and probably even longer but we are still here in 2021—seven years later—without any firm steps taken to further adjust this 1900 (Prison Service) Act to meet the current situation,” the judge said.
“Parliament may want to look at this very serious situation in great detail urgently, which it may already be doing, and the court is sure that it would seek to consider all of the facts and recommendations that it has before it already including the said report of the (Prof Ramesh) Deosaran Committee, the 2012 report from the Inspector of Prisons and all other available information.”
Justice Rampersad said the position taken by the Prisons Commissioner to have his officers armed to protect their own lives was a noble and noteworthy one. However, that did not make it legal.
“That is not to say that such a concern and intention is not noble and worthy. The stark reality of the unfortunate demise of prison officers by murderers suggests that there is merit in the safety aspect and concern,” the judge said.
Prison officer threatened
Bringing the claim was PC Vishal Singh who was shot in August 2015 by Prison Officer I Reuel Accoo. Singh and his colleagues had received information from an informant concerning an individual being in possession of arms and ammunition in the Sangre Grande area.
When the officers went to the house they were fired upon resulting in Singh being shot in the chest.
In the claim, Singh was represented by Anand Ramlogan, SC, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Alvin Pariagsingh, Douglas Bayley and Ganesh Saroop.
The attorneys argued that Section 7 of the Firearms Act did not empower the Prisons Commissioner to implement and give effect to the 2016 policy and that he cannot, of his own volition and in the absence of legitimate lawful authority, expand the circumstances beyond the boundaries established by the Act.
While they accepted that prison officers may be called upon to take up duty at any time, they rubbished claims by Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan in his affidavit that his officers were always on duty.
In his affidavit, Pulchan said at the time Accoo was issued with a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol by the then-prisons commissioner to “keep and carry” because of threats that existed to his life.
He said there were reports of an incident that took place in June 2015 where Accoo’s life was threatened by inmates known to him who indicated they knew where he lived.
Following the incident with PC Singh, Accoo reported he had cause to discharge his prison-issued firearm when a party of unidentified men attempted to storm the home of a friend where he was temporarily staying.
In his affidavit Pulchan pointed out in the last 30 years, 26 prisons officers had been murdered.
He emphasised there was a dire need to mitigate against the grim reality to frequent re-occurrence of prison officers being murdered on rest leave as a result of the execution of their duties.
Flawed reasoning
In any event, the judge said in his view Pulchan’s reasoning was flawed since he giving permission to “keep and carry” firearms to officers for their personal safety was not within the remit of the statutory provisions or Prison Rules.
He also agreed with Singh’s attorneys that even though officers may be on call at any time, this did not mean they were always on duty.
“To suggest that when they are off-duty they are still acting in the capacity of a prison officer is easily struck down by the simple practicalities of facts such as they are not on the prison environment or premises or elsewhere in charge of prisoners, they are not being paid while off-duty, they are not in uniform, etc,” the judge wrote.
He said the Commissioner of Prisons had exceeded his remit and acted ultra vires by introducing a policy that not only conflicts with the provisions of the Act but also conflicts with the provisions of the Prison Rules.
“Such a policy cannot override the clear statutory provisions of both pieces of legislation and therefore any reliance on that policy formulated by reason of a perceived discretion to do so is mistaken and unfounded.
“The Commissioner of Prisons clearly has no authority to bypass the Commissioner of Police to allow prison officers to carry firearms outside of the prison environment while in active performance of their duties as prisons officers,” he said.
In granting the declarations, the judge also ordered the State to pay the legal cost incurred by Singh in bringing the claim.