No help from Moonilal

Roodal Moonilal

CEASE ALL DEALINGS: Dr Roodal Moonilal

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who has made allegations that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received monies from A&V Drilling via a US bank account, has declined to meet with the police who are investigating this matter.

This according to a memorandum, dated October 16, 2019, submitted to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi by head of the Central Authority Unit, Graeme McClean, on the issue of a “Request for Mutual Legal Assistance in the Matter of C&C International Bank et al”.

In the memo, McClean stated that at a meeting on February 26, 2019 with then-investigating officer Lindon Greenidge, he (Greenidge) “indicated to me verbally, that the Fraud Squad had hit a stumbling block in its investigations, in that Dr Roodal Moonilal was not co-operating, by not meeting with the investigators”.

Police did not contact me

Police did not contact me

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said yesterday he was never contacted by the police on the matter of his allegations against the Prime Minister, made by him last October. He said he is willing to co-operate. "I am a co-operating citizen with the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service)," he insisted.

