No help from Moonilal

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who has made allegations that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received monies from A&V Drilling via a US bank account, has declined to meet with the police who are investigating this matter.
This according to a memorandum, dated October 16, 2019, submitted to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi by head of the Central Authority Unit, Graeme McClean, on the issue of a “Request for Mutual Legal Assistance in the Matter of C&C International Bank et al”.
In the memo, McClean stated that at a meeting on February 26, 2019 with then-investigating officer Lindon Greenidge, he (Greenidge) “indicated to me verbally, that the Fraud Squad had hit a stumbling block in its investigations, in that Dr Roodal Moonilal was not co-operating, by not meeting with the investigators”.