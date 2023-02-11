‘No jeopardy in elevation to borough’

The elevation of the status of Diego Martin and Siparia to boroughs will not put in jeopardy any electoral boundaries, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.
Piloting the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and the Borough of Siparia) in the House of Representatives, Al-Rawi said that was a “false argument” since there was nothing in the bill to cause concern from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).
“This is nothing in here that could cause the EBC to be upset in the way it does business under the Constitution and the laws of Trinidad and Tobago where boundaries and electoral districts are fashioned by way of process under law,” Al-Rawi stated.
“After all, the Court of Appeal has upheld a judgment (yesterday) on a very important issue of when an election date would be held in local government,” he said.
Al-Rawi said in creating borough status, it would allow for the twinning of cities, of boroughs, for the borrowing of experiences and for the obtaining of additional funds and revenue because loans can be underwritten.
These arrangements could be provided under the local government reform package that the Government was operationalising.
“You will see that we are providing further opportunities for funding... It allows for an amplification of revenue beyond the property tax,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the Government had significantly increased the allocations for the local government bodies since coming into office.
In Diego Martin there had been a 279-per cent increase in development planning funding, while in Siparia there was a 382-per cent increase in funding.
He said the reform process would enable more funding to be provided to regional bodies so that they can provide services to their burgesses.
Noting that both the Diego Martin Corporation and the Siparia Corporation had passed resolutions calling for their respective regions to be declared boroughs, Al-Rawi said both Diego Martin and Siparia had cemented themselves in a significant growth pattern.
He said Diego Martin had an electorate of 88,158 people in ten electoral districts and boasted a business sector, State agencies, the Diamond Vale Industrial Park, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, four health centres, headquarters of the Defence Force, Diego Martin Administrative Complex, and commercial centres models such as Westmall, Starlite Plaza, Highland Plaza, Ellerslie Plaza, Shoppes of Maraval, among others.
Siparia had an electorate of 71,802 in nine electoral districts, and had a growing business and agricultural sector.
It had a number of tourist destinations, historic sites such as the Pitch Lake, mud volcano, archaeological sites, and had significant administrative sites—the magistracy, Board of Inland Revenue, South Western Division of the Police Service and a large sporting complex.
Al-Rawi said the Cabinet established two sub-committees which each examined the proposals to make the two municipalities boroughs, and they went through a checklist which involved looking at economic indices, geographic development and density.
“And the report that came back to the Cabinet was that it was prudent to proceed with the desires of the people of Siparia and the desires of the people of Diego Martin,” he said.