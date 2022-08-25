No job losses with revamped HDC

The Public Services Association (PSA) and the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) have met with officials from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to discuss the restructuring of the Corporation.
Speaking in San Fernando on Tuesday, during a HDC key distribution function for houses in various locations, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis announced a new structure for the HDC for consideration before the Cabinet.
She assured that there will be no job losses with the changes.
Robinson-Regis added that she, along with Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce, the permanent secretary and HDC’s managing director held “in-depth and meaningful discussions” with both the PSA and the NUGFW leadership on this reorganisation and the unions have pledged to work closely with the HDC and vice versa to ensure that the HDC achieves its mandate and that the reorganization is successful.
“Let me say that we do not intend for any job losses, if that was a concern,” Robinson-Regis said.
Heads of both unions yesterday told the Express that there were meetings with HDC officials on at least two occasions.
PSA president Leroy Baptiste said that a verbal commitment was given that the reorganisation would not anticipate any job losses. He said the PSA requested that the assurance and/or undertaking form part of a binding agreement and that a memorandum of agreement be signed to that effect. He said what will be included has to be ironed out.
Baptiste said there are a number of outstanding issues as to how it is going to work in terms of workers forming part of the re-organised subsidiary companies.
“The last time we met, an undertaking was given that we will formulate a committee to treat with ironing out how exactly it will work as it relates to the role of the workers as they interact with the new subsidiaries,” Baptiste said.
NUGFW president-general James Lambert told the Express that the last meeting was held last week. He added that the NUGFW has been given the assurance that there will be no retrenchment.
Lambert said in light of the subsidiaries, the workers will have to be placed in categories and new job specifications will be opened which have to be discussed.
He added that outstanding matters, including negotiations, were also “placed on the table” during the meetings. He said while there is restructuring, NUGFW will want to ensure that workers receive whatever they are entitled to, based on the collective agreement.
“We said to them, there are workers with great expectations and there are several vacancies that have not been filled for quite a while at HDC and we’re looking forward to work together with them, but they also have to work together with us,” Lambert said.
There are to be further discussions soon.
Operational efficiencies
During Tuesday’s function, Robinson-Regis explained that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on more than one occasion, expressed concerns about the HDC’s operational efficiencies and that the Corporation appeared not to be fulfilling its mandate to provide housing units to its clientele, and to maintain its rental units and properties to the satisfaction of its tenants.
She said the HDC was asked to conduct an organisational assessment which determined, if it maintained the current status quo, it will be unsustainable, significantly dependent on the government for working capital support, saddled by unproductive legacy debt and indefinitely stymied by inefficient processes.
Robinson-Regis said that presently before the Cabinet is a new structure for the HDC, which envisages three subsidiary companies for the management of all elements of HDC’s property development mandate, its property management mandate, as well as the completion of the sales of the finished units and continued management and provision of administrative support for the housing developments until handed over to the purchasers.
“What will happen is that HDC’s body corporate will continue to exist, however, it will be reorganised in such a manner as to be a holding company which would continue to be governed by a board,” the minister said.
The three subsidiaries proposed are the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Construction Company, Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Facilities Estate Management Company Limited, and the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Asset Management Company Limited.
Robinson-Regis said it will ensure that HDC would have greater financial flexibility and the ability to monetise its assets that cannot be monetised in their current form; improve governance through accountability; reduce corporate risk; the establishment of a good brand reputation; and the development of public confidence in the HDC.