‘No jurisdiction over judges’

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds overstepped his boundaries when he sought an explanation from the Judiciary over why a High Court judge wanted to visit the Port of Spain Prison to view the living conditions of those on death row, says Justice Frank Seepersad.
Justice Seepersad yesterday nonetheless went to the prison on Frederick Street to have a first-hand look at the living conditions.
The judge noted that in Trinidad and Tobago, there was the doctrine of separation of powers and that Hinds, as a member of the Executive, did not have the authority to question a member of the Judiciary as to their reasons for wanting to make a site visit at any of the nation’s prisons, or at all.
The judge wanted to visit the prison to make a determination on the quantum of damages that is to be awarded to a murder convict who had been on death row since 2014 without being executed.
By law, a convicted murderer cannot be on death row in excess of five years without being executed by way of hanging, in accordance with the 2003 Privy Council ruling in the Jamaican case of Pratt and Morgan.
Essentially, the British Court had ruled that once someone had been condemned to death, it would be unconstitutional for them to remain on death row for more than five years.
And this was what transpired with Ronald Bisnath, who was convicted and sentenced to hang in 2014 after being found guilty by a jury for the murder 13-year-old Parmanand “Boyo” Persad, whose body was discovered in a partially built house in Chaguanas in 2006.
His body was found in the bathroom of the house in Crown Trace, Enterprise. Police said he had been beaten to death and his throat slit.
Unprecedented
development
Prior to the prison visit yesterday, Justice Seepersad called the matter virtually and expressed his view on the “unwelcomed, unprecedented and unacceptable development”.
After being made aware that the judge wanted to visit the prison, Hinds is said to have instructed acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar to enquire from the Registrar of the High Court why Justice Seepersad wanted to visit the facility.
Expressing his views on Hinds’ demand on the acting Prisons Commissioner, Justice Seepersad said, “Although the nature of the case and the relief sought in the instant matter should be obvious, for the elucidation and edification of the Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Prisons (Ag), the substantive issue as to whether the Claimant is entitled to damages for breach of constitutional rights has not been resolved.”
He said when politicians attempt to become involved in the business of the Judiciary, then surely, the country was on the brink of a “constitutional crisis”.
He added, “This Court, in the exercise of its judicial discretion and without objection from the attorneys at law representing the Attorney General, determined that it was necessary to visit the prison so as to ascertain, the current conditions on death row as well as the conditions in the area where the convicted/Applicant is now being kept. Such a comparative assessment would assist the Court in its quantification of damages, if, at all, damages are warranted.
“The Court is compelled to remind the relevant parties that pursuant to Rule 14 of the Prisons Rules, a Judge is an ex-officio Official Visitor and in accordance with Rule 11, an Official Visitor may attend any prison, at any time and for any reason. The Minister of National Security and/or the Commissioner of Prisons (Ag) must also be reminded that they do not exercise any appellate jurisdiction over Judges and the enquiry as to whether the site visit is ‘purposeful’ is not only inappropriate but it disregards defined constitutional boundaries and displays a disturbing lack of appreciation as to the limits of their jurisdictional remit.
“It must not be forgotten that the scales of justice must be evenly balanced and judges, as the guardians of the Constitution, must freely and fairly interpret and apply the law as they steadfastly protect the constitutional rights of all citizens, from the common man, the CEO, to the convict.”
Interesting visit
Justice Seepersad stated it was “unfathomable” that any politician or member of the Executive “would have the temerity to challenge the efficacy of an order issued by the court in an unresolved constitutional claim, where the Attorney General was the substantive respondent”.
He went on to add that the last time a judge paid a visit to the prison was in 2007. That visit was by Justice Carol Gobin.
“The conditions then were alarming (back then) and what awaits, 16 years after, is left to be seen. This Court is therefore resolute in its view that it must see for itself the current scenario which exists behind the prison walls,” stated the judge.
Justice Seepersad arrived at the prison around 11 a.m. and left close to two hours later in a black Toyota SUV.
As he left the location, he would only tell members of the media, when questioned, that the visit was “interesting”.
Attorneys for Bisnath, as well as those for the State, have been advised by the court to present written submissions on the quantum of damages that is to be awarded.
The matter will be recalled on a date that has not yet been set.
Bisnath was represented by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Wayne Sturge and Dayadai Harripaul, while the AG’s Office is being represented by Coreen Findley and Nicol Yee Fung.