NO JUSTICE FOR DEAD SON

“The system failed me. My child is dead. Where is my justice for that?”
This was the reaction of Camille Taitt, mother of stabbing victim Renaldo Dixon, over the acquittal of Johnathan Bruce for the murder of her son nine years ago on May 27, 2013 .
Taitt said she screamed in disbelief and emotional anguish upon the reading of the “not guilty” verdict by the High Court judge on Monday.
In an interview yesterday with reporters at a neighbour’s home at Bhagna Trace, Carlsen Field, Taitt said she is left in a state of confusion and disagrees with the outcome of the case because she lost her son, who was stabbed to death on the compound of his school, while the perpetrator was freed of the murder charge.
Taitt said the name of her son, whom she described as “loving and giving”, was tarnished by the judgment, which stated that Bruce was bullied and provoked by Dixon.
Taitt had listened on her phone to the reading of the verdict on Monday through a virtual link sent to her by the State prosecution while she was at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for a clinic appointment.
Justice Geoffrey Henderson said he found Bruce, then 15 years old, was acting in self-defence after the prosecution failed to prove otherwise.
The fatal stabbing occurred at the Waterloo Secondary School where both Bruce and Dixon, 14 years old at the time, were pupils, and had engaged in a fight over a schoolgirl.
When Bruce was acquitted, Taitt said she ran out of the hospital room and into the car park where she screamed and wept.
Double dose of pain
As Taitt spoke to reporters her eyes welled up with tears as she said it was a double dose of emotional pain as the verdict came on the same day marking the anniversary of the killing of another son, Ricardo, who was gunned down three years ago at Carlsen Field.
“Where is the justice for us? Where is my justice?” the mother of five asked.
“It was not what I was expecting. You took my child’s life but you are getting off free? What about my son? Nothing? He just lost his life. I have a lot of questions. I do not understand.”
She said before her son’s death, she had not received one complaint from the school management about the behaviour of her son, a Form Three pupil of the Waterloo Secondary School, and she always attended Parents’ Day when she was told that Dixon was “a little miserable or loud”.
Taitt, a mother of five, said she is a single parent and she ensured that Dixon went to school, was clean and well-mannered.
“Every mother knows their child. They say you make the child not the mind, but you can help groom it the way it is supposed to be. When you hearing talk now and that he was being a bully and provoking in school, where did that come from?” she asked.
“Why did the school not call and tell me something before? Why did it have to reach to that? Are you telling me it is okay for someone to provoke someone, kill them and get away with it?”, the mother asked.
“Nobody called me. If they had called and said that I would have reached down in the school. I am the type of mother that if I hear something (about my child) I will question the child about it. I would not say that is their business. It makes me wonder what really went on.
“The same way she could go into school and complain, why did it not come to me. Why did it have to reach this far where he had to kill Renaldo?
“So now you turn it around and say that Renaldo provoked him then he had the right to kill Naldo to defend himself? How is that fair?” asked Taitt.
Mysterious ways
The mother commented that while her son lost his life when he was a Form Three pupil, she believed that Bruce “lost nothing” as he continued with his academic studies while in prison, and can now return to his home and family.
“He (Bruce) is out there. He could get to see his mother and she can see him. Where is mine? I have to go to a grave every anniversary. My son was only 14,” she said.
Taitt said after the verdict, it was difficult to return home and explain the outcome of the trial to Dixon’s siblings, aged 16, 12 and three.
“I sat here (at Mt Hope Hospital) for about three hours, just so as not to go home to tell the other children what took place. But unfortunately, they heard it on the news last night.
“My younger son did not take it too lightly. He said he (Bruce) should not have gotten away with that because he killed his brother. He asked ‘How did he get away?’
“They were confused and I tried to explain it the best way I could, that the system does work in mysterious ways. And it was based on the evidence that was given and it was not enough,” she said.
The mother said it was “heart-breaking” waiting for nine years for her son’s case to reach to trial in the High Court.
She said she was reminded of her son’s demise by media reporters who would contact her to ask for a comment on the latest incidents of violence with school children.
Good advice
She agreed with the advice of the judge that people ought to walk away from confrontations rather than resort to violence.
“It is good advice. But then again sometimes we take the law into our own hands and do what we want. But that is not the right thing. We need to walk away. Especially when it comes to taking someone else’s life.
“This is a life gone. He is not coming back. I am happy that you (Bruce) are out and can live your life. But what happened to my son? Where is the justice for my son? We did not get justice. They did not even have remorse to say that the other side of the family I sympathise with you all. Nothing. So, you all tarnish my son’s name for him to come out (of jail) and be free,” Taitt lamented.
She said the family is enrolled in a stress clinic in Chaguanas she is also in a mental health clinic in Couva.
Taitt said she would not refuse an opportunity to meet with Bruce.
“I would like to ask him ‘why’. Why he saw it fit to use violence than another way to come out of the situation,” she said.