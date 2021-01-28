At sunset on the evening before his inauguration, then President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden, paused at the Lincoln Memorial and paid silent tribute to the victims of the nation’s Covid-19 pandemic.
The ceremony brought reverence and dignity to the victims, and incoming US Vice-President Kamala Harris shared words of comfort to those left in sorrow. “For many months we have grieved by ourselves. Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together,” Harris said.
The posthumous dignity shown by that State in the memorial of those passed is something that is yearned for by the bereaved of Ossie George Ashby, a man from Rio Claro, whose police-involved killing, and allegations that he was a criminal, has left them to grieve silently.
There is no iconic vista with pomp or ceremony in Ashby’s memory—only a make-shift cross erected on the Tabaquite Rio Claro Road, near the noisy San Pedro junction and embedded among the roadside weeds.
The cross, fashioned from pieces of metal, may serve as an emotional parallel to the cold manner in which Ashby’s life was taken from him 12 years ago—at the hands of a police officer/s with a quick trigger finger.
The memorial cross, with a heart attached to the centre bearing the name and the years that Ashby lived, was erected on the spot where he was shot on the Tabaquite Rio Claro Road, close to San Pedro junction—a road he traversed almost every day.
Law-abiding Ashby
On November 19 last year, Ashby would have turned 65 years old, and had he lived that long he may have retired from the job as a handyman at the Tabaquite Composite School, where he laboured joyfully and spent his last few hours before his death.
He had turned up at his job at daybreak, and by dusk, he was dead. He was shot three times in the chest by the police officers, thrown into the back of their jeep then taken to the Mayaro District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Statistics showed that Ashby was one of 46 people killed that year at the hands of police officers.
In the community of Tabaquite, his family, friends, co-workers and fellow residents raised their voices in protest back in 2009, but they still have not forgotten him. As they mourned, they recorded on paper the memories of his last day, of a man whose generosity, love for cooking, humour, and law-abiding ways were what they remembered most of him, a father of four and then grandfather of one.
According to the people who spent Ashby’s last day with him, he was at his workplace where he cooked a meal and limed with teachers at the school. He promised to fix a weed wacker, which he placed in his car to take to his home.
The claim by police that he committed an armed robbery after leaving the school’s compound, and that the weed wacker looked like a shotgun, is nothing short of preposterous, Lewis said.
The fatal day
These are the events of the day as recorded by those who spent Ashby’s last hours with him.
“On Friday, January 23, 2009, Ashby reported for work at 6.40 a.m. at the Tabaquite Composite School.
The duties he performed in addition to his normal handyman duties were assisting the grounds- person carrying out the garbage and keeping a regular check on the treatment plant.
When Mr N, a grounds-person was using the wacker, it was not functioning properly.
Ashby, having some knowledge of how to carry out minor repairs on the wacker, generously decided to take the wacker home to fix it.
He agreed to return it on Monday, the next working day.
His workday officially ended at 3 p.m. following which he remained on the compound with Mr RD, draughting teacher, Mr KP OJT (on the job trainee) Auto Mechanic, Mr BS OJT Physical Education, and Mr LT, building supervisor.
We had a cook. Everyone assisted in the preparation of the meal—yam, eddoes and stewed pork. Cooking at Tabaquite is a normal tradition. It is part of being in a country school nestled in the Central Range of pristine forest and bush. Ossie was happy and jovial, humble, helping and dapper—with his dry sense of humour generally, with a love for hemp. He washed wares, cut up seasonings, turned the pot and had a hearty meal. He left at 6.48 p.m. with his teacher friend. They waylaid for a few minutes by a ‘watering hole’.
They then proceeded due east to drop his friend at home. It was his last Tabaquite Composite conversation.
Teacher: “Go easy, I will see you Monday.”
Ossie: “The lime was good. See you Monday.”
Teacher: “Take your time up the road.” His friend sat in the back of Ossie’s car and the wacker was (placed) in the front left seat.
He left in his battered and noisy old B-11 for his home at San Pedro, passing through three to four miles of flamboyant teak and good road—traversing past Brothers Road Junction, Carrat Shed, Jeffers Halt and the Early Bird Bar. He reached just past the old Santa Rita school, his alma mater—opposite the notorious Mrs J.
It was there that police shot at Ashby.
He was shot, according to media and police reports, for allegedly being a suspected gunman, a bandit and a law-breaker.”
PCA responds
Blockaded roads, petitions to politicians and senior police officers were expressions of outrage from Ashby’s family, friends, co-workers, and neighbours back in 2009.
They were protests for the man who knew nothing but peace, and for whom they demanded answers and clearance of his good name.
They demanded an independent investigation into how a weed wacker sticking out from an open window of a vehicle could be mistaken for a shotgun by police officers seeking out a gang of thieves who had robbed a supermarket that evening.
Not one of the officers who was involved in the killing was removed from active duty as investigations were carried out.
After the protests back in 2009, it appeared there would be action and then commissioner of police James Philbert assigned Senior Supt Hugh Lovell to investigate.
The focus was on two police constables—one of them with less than a year in the service who participated in the killing.
After a year, nothing happened. Philbert retired and the new TTPS then under then-new commissioner Dwayne Gibbs was handed letters sent by the George ‘Ossie’ Ashby Memorial and Justice Committee.
A new complaint was filed by the then-new Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director Gillian Lucky.
The matter was taken up by the Cold Case Unit of the Homicide Division and their recommendation made to the DPP was to lay the charge of murder.
A statement to the Express from the PCA on Thursday stated that it “has completed monitoring and auditing of the TTPS investigation into the alleged police involved fatal shooting of Mr George Ashby on January 23, 2009. The PCA was able to provide and forward additional evidence that was absent from the TTPS file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in February 2016 for further action. The PCA, having satisfied its mandate, has closed the file.”
Unjustly killed
Elias Lewis, Ashby’s childhood friend, wants his name publicly cleared and justice for his friend.
Lewis has pressed for answers from the PCA and TTPS and has been critical of the State’s and PCA’s handling of the case.
He told the Express yesterday, “How can the case be closed when the family and friends of the deceased have not received the courtesy of an inquest in this killing. In death, Ossie was branded a criminal to cover up this dark deed. In April 2009, while the investigation was ongoing, a document was issued from the office of the Attorney General, stating that Ossie was not unjustly killed, which to me points to the effort to cover up the killing since then.
“The PCA is in effect a toothless ‘pot-hound’. They investigated and submitted findings to the DPP. My friendship with Ossie dated back to the early ’70s. He was never in life what he was branded in death,” said Lewis.