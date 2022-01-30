...‘No justification for salaries

Several contracted individuals hired by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) were paid exorbitant salaries without any oversight or input from the Chief Personnel Officer.
In fact, some of the individuals were paid higher than a permanent secretary, with their salaries and allowances lacking justification.
This is according to an audit undertaken by the Ministry of Finance Central Audit Committee into the procurement of goods and services and the hiring of staff on contract undertaken by the TTPS for the years 2017 to 2021.
The Report noted there was a lack of oversight of salaries and allowances, and questioned whether taxpayers were receiving value for money since it was observed that salaries and allowances were agreed to by the Commissioner without any justification.
“By issuing contracts, the Commissioner determined salaries without oversight by the Chief Personnel Officer. Also, officers were given an enhanced salary to compensate for the non-payment of gratuity,” the report stated.
This enhanced salary package can be detrimental to the organisation, since “gratuity is paid upon the successful completion of a contract. If someone resigns or is dismissed before the completion of the contract then no gratuity is payable. By enhancing the salary to include gratuity, the TTPS is paying the gratuity in advance. Should the officer either resign or be dismissed, the TTPS is unable to recover the portion of gratuity already paid,” the report stated.
Questionable payments
The Audit Committee explained that the salary of a permanent secretary is determined by the Salary Review Commission, which then presents a report, “and this report is debated in Parliament and approved before the salary is paid to the permanent secretary.
“There were some contract officers who were paid salaries in excess of that which is paid to a permanent secretary. There were no justifications for the salaries and allowances that were paid to these officers,” the Report added.
Pointing out that allowances such as duty and subsistence are paid when an officer is required to work exceedingly long hours or required to be away from base on a consistent basis, the Report noted “some contract officers were granted these allowances although there were no justifications to substantiate the need for them. It appears the allowances were there to merely increase the rate of pay for the officer.
“The TTPS should only pay allowances when there are suitable justifications for those payments.”
Abuse of power
Singling out the contract of the Director, Legal, Civil and Contract Matters, the Audit Committee said that position was upgraded to Head Legal Services with a significant salary increase.
Additionally, there was a note for the change proposing the termination of the then director and the hiring of the Head Legal Services.
There was also a proposal to pay the director one month’s salary in lieu of notice.
“This was a clear abuse of power as the termination was to effect a new and improved contract. The one month’s salary in lieu of notice is usually paid when the person is terminated and sent home,” the Report stated.
“Fortunately the payment was not made as it was stopped by the Internal Audit before completion. Effectively, the method used to offer the upgraded contract to the officer was only of benefit to the officer. The person would receive an increased package together with one month’s extra salary as director,” the Report added.
Commissioner hired at whim and fancy
The Audit Committee referenced Section 22(3) of the Police Service Act which states: “The Commissioner may appoint on contract for any specified period and purpose a person who is not a police officer.”
As a result of this , the Audit Committee found “the Commissioner appointed persons on two-year contracts without any oversight. There was no evidence that persons were hired on contract as a result of proper justification and the conduct of an overall needs assessment. Thus it could not be determined whether the current staffing was suitable to its current needs”.
Based on this, the audit noted that the TTPS “experienced ever increasing costs in personnel expenditure with no evidence that it was receiving value for money. Also there was no effective monitoring and oversight in the staffing of the TTPS”.