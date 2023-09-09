‘No legal action taken against commission’

Jerome Lynch, KC.

No legal action has been taken against the commission of enquiry or its chairman, Jerome Lynch, KC, by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and Heritage Petroleum, says Energy Minister Stuart Young.

The minister said this in response to a question at the Parliament sitting yesterday from Opposition MP David Lee.

Lee noted recent media reports from a news conference enquiry chairman Lynch held on Wednesday, when he indicated Paria and Heritage, as well as Kenson, had sent letters to the commission claiming bias against the commissioners, including himself.

Lee asked if the State entities had taken legal action against the commission.

Young said the Government has not managed, in any form or fashion, how Heritage and Paria are approaching the commission of enquiry.

“Having said that, in response to getting an answer for that question, the answer is no—no legal action has been taken by either Heritage or Paria with respect to either of the commissioners,” he said.

“What has happened is that a letter has been written saying that there are allegations of bias and asking the commissioner for a response, but that is not legal action,” said Young.

On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; Rishi Nagassar, 48; and Christopher Boodram, 38—were conducting maintenance work on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, when tragedy struck and they were sucked into the pipeline.

Four of them died. Boodram is the sole survivor.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appointed a commission, chaired by Lynch, to conduct enquires.

The commission includes fellow commissioner Gregory Wilson, a subsea specialist; and former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, provides legal counsel.

The commission is aiming to submit its report to President Christine Kangaloo by the end of November 2023.

