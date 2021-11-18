No licence to fete

The lifting of the state of emergency is not a licence to fete and attend birthday parties as Covid cases can rise up to 100 a day.
The caution came yesterday from Secretary of Health in the Tobago House of Assembly Tracy Davidson-Celestine who said while people now have more freedom to move about as they pleased, the Covid-19 virus was still a threat and there could be significant challenges going forward.
Speaking during Tobago’s Covid-19 news conference, Davidson-Celestine said she was very concerned about the 67 Covid-19 cases Tobago recorded on Wednesday, which was the highest number of cases on the island since the onset of the pandemic.
“And there is a high possibility, with the SoE lifted, that we can trend up to 100 cases on a daily basis, but we don’t have to die and we don’t have to access the State’s resources if we are fully vaccinated,” she stressed.
Davidson-Celestine said while she was not worried about a surge in Covid-19 cases post SoE, she was concerned that Tobago still had not reached its vaccination target.
“We are targeting 80 per cent of the eligible population, which is about 36,000 persons, and we are now at around 64 per cent of that targeted 80 per cent, so we still have some ways to go. Currently we have 21,808 persons who are fully vaccinated,” she indicated.
She noted that to date, 1,705 secondary school pupils were fully vaccinated.
“And if we are to follow the research, it indicates that a percentage of those who become positive with Covid would need high dependency care services. And what we’re trying to do is to ensure that those who are very vulnerable can receive that level of care,” she stated.
Davidson-Celestine added: “But at the end of the day, I’m going to take the opportunity to remind the people of Tobago that it doesn’t solely depend on the THA or the TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) or the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, but it also depends on you. We have to be more responsible. We have to be more vigilant as a people and we have to be even more conscious-minded.
“Whenever we go out, yes I know that we have agreed in large part that we want to live with Covid, but at the end of the day, we have to practice those basic rules and regulations.”
Covid ICU close to
maximum capacity
Tobago currently has five beds in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) of the Scarborough General Hospital to treat severely ill positive patients, as well as three isolation rooms at the hospital to accommodate patients when the Covid ICU is filled, the facility’s medical chief of staff Dr Victor Wheeler said.
He said Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU was close to maximum capacity, with five positive patients in the ICU department and one in an isolation room.
He noted that only one of the six critically ill Covid-19 patients was fully vaccinated.
Wheeler said when work is finished on the Covid ICU at Fort King George, Scarborough, another six ICU beds will become available.
The facility once housed the Tobago Rehabilitation and Empowerment Centre (TREC).
Davidson-Celestine said yesterday that the facility was 70 to 75 per cent complete.
“I expect that by the end of the month we can have an almost fully functional ICU up at our infectious centre, so that would relieve the pressure at the Scarborough General Hospital, in terms of treating those persons who need high dependency care,” she said.
“At that facility we will also have our own oxygen compressors on the island, and I think by the end of the month we should have at least 28 ventilators. And again by the end of the month, we would be fully self-sufficient where oxygen is concerned. We also have been training ICU nurses.
“Based on the report that I’ve received from the (TRHA) board and from the CEO , we should have about six or so ICU nurses who would be in circulation within the not so distant future,” she added.