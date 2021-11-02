The Police Service (TTPS) is maintaining that there is no evidence that the recent “upward trend” in murders in this country was as a result of Gary Griffith demitting office.
This statement was reiterated yesterday by ASP Sheridon Hill during a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Hill, who is the current public information officer for the TTPS, noted that despite assertions to the contrary, this was not the information held by the police.
Griffith had recently taken to social media to allege that there had been 55 more murders since he left, when compared to the same period in 2020 when he led the police service.
Yesterday’s news conference was also attended by Snr Sup Vena Butler and Sup Rishi Singh, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI).
Singh noted that 58 homicides were recorded by the end of October, pushing the murder toll up to 345.
However, he also explained that for the same month last year, 34 homicides had been recorded.
While there was an upward trend of 24 more killings, this was not even half of the figure mentioned by Griffith, he said.
Furthermore, Supt Singh noted that the upward trend was noticed since July, when the number of killings in that month went up to 38 — five more than recorded in July last year.
Similarly, the upward trend was observed in August as 35 killings were recorded this year, as opposed to 23 last year; and in September when 38 killings were recorded, as compared to 24 in 2020.
“So, the percentage change is noticeable,” Singh said.
He however, pointed out that for a ten-year period, 2011-2020, the yearly national average for homicide was 424.
The lowest yearly average was 352 in 2011 and the highest was in 2019, at 539, and he noted that there was a general trend from 2011 that led to that peak in 2019.
However, with 345 killings, this year’s toll was comparable to 2020’s numbers, and was still lower than the yearly national average, he added.