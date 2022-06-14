No love for Armour

IN Parliament
Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday that he did not know whether US law enforcement authorities had launched an investigation into Attorney General Reginald Armour.
During an animated Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament, Imbert also said he could not say whether the Attorney General had disclosed his conflict of interest to the Cabinet or the Prime Minister.
Imbert was peppered with questions which he said he was not in a position to answer on the controversy involving Armour’s failure to recuse himself and his subsequent disqualification by a Miami court from representing this country in the Piarco International Airport corruption case. Armour, the subject of all the exchanges between the acting Prime Minister and the Opposition, was in the House during PM’s Question Time which centred on him. When he subsequently rose to address the House on the Bills of Exchange Amendment bill, the Opposition walked out.
During PM’s Question Time, Imbert was first asked to say how much was paid to the law firm White & Case, which replaced Sequor Law, but he could not give a figure.
He said Prime Minister’s questions come (to the Prime Minister) “a few minutes before the sitting”. (Questions to the Prime Minister are filed with the Parliament by 12.30 or one hour before the start of the sitting). “I do not have these details at this time nor am I aware that this matter has been fully settled yet. I would suggest to the Member to pose the question in the normal manner as a question on Notice at which time the information can be provided. (Questions on Notice qualify for a response, 21 days after they are filed).
Asked whether any retainer fee was paid in this matter, Imbert repeated his response that the question came only a few minutes ago and that he was not privy to the details. He again suggested that if San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein posed the question in the normal manner as a question on Notice “full details and a proper answer would be given”.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked whether Imbert was saying that he did not have enough time “to phone the relevant ministerial department to get an answer to a simple question”.
“I believe I have answered the question,” Imbert replied.
Naparima MP Rodney Charles joined in, asking: “The (acting) Prime Minister said he is not properly briefed, so the question is: why are you here, answering Prime Minister’s questions?”.
The Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde said he would not allow this question.
Lowering the heat
Moonilal then asked whether Imbert could state whether he was aware at all that a company by the name of White and Case replaced Sequor Law in a Miami matter involving Trinidad and Tobago.
Forde also disallowed this question.
Imbert was thereafter asked by Hosein whether he could advise under what legal authority was the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government (former AG Faris Al-Rawi) acting as the client representative for Trinidad and Tobago after the disqualification of the Attorney General from the Miami case. Imbert said this was permissible under the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
He was asked by Hosein when was the Minister of Rural Development allocated the portfolio of the Attorney General in this matter, but before Imbert could respond, crosstalk erupted and Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh objected to a comment made across the floor by Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, saying that it was unparliamentary. Moonilal said he was trying his best to lower the temperature but, referring to Hinds, stated: “But parrot mouth in front of me making noise” and asked Forde to control these “children” in the government benches.
Government leader Camille Robinson Regis immediately took to her feet to object to this characterisation, saying that the Government Members would not sit there and be insulted by the Member for Oropouche East.
Forde asked Hinds and Moonilal to withdraw their respective statements. They both complied with the Deputy Speaker’s request.
Cabinet deliberations confidential
Moonilal continued his questioning of Imbert and asked what section of the Constitution allowed for the appointment of a client representative in the person of the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government. Imbert said it was permissible under Sections 76,78 and 79 and there was precedent in the records for this matter going back as far as the 1981-86 period.
Hosein asked whether US authorities had launched an investigation into Armour and Imbert said he was “not aware”.
Asked by Hosein whether Armour had disclosed his conflict of interest in relation to the Miami case to the Cabinet, Imbert replied that the deliberations of the Cabinet are confidential.
Moonilal said bearing in mind previous revelations on recusals by Ministers in the Cabinets on various issues, was Imbert saying that on this matter the Government was being secretive. Imbert reiterated that the deliberations of the Cabinet were confidential.
Hosein asked whether AG Armour had disclosed this conflict of interest to the Prime Minister before his appointment as Attorney General. Imbert replied: “I do not have any such knowledge”.
Hosein then asked, based on the international embarrassment that this matter has caused Trinidad and Tobago, was Imbert in a position to say whether the Attorney General would be tendering this resignation? Forde said the question “does not arise”.
Armour has been accused of deliberating seeking to minimise his role as an attorney representing defendants Brian Kuei Tung and his girlfriend Renee Pierre in the Piarco corruption matter. Armour, along with Sequor Law, which represented the country in the matter, was disqualified by the Miami court. On Sunday, Opposition Member Dinesh Rambally accused Armour of deceptively trying to downplay his involvement (in the case as a private attorney), saying he was merely a note-taker in this matter in which he was actively involved for years.