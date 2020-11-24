Private parties will no longer get a “bligh” under Covid-19 restrictions.
Parties held in private residences, which under one law are exempt from police intervention, will under the Public Health Ordinance now be subject to action from public health inspectors.
Responding to questions about the continued disparity in treating with people holding private parties with large numbers of attendees and public “zesser” parties, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said: “We are going to work with the police hand-in-hand because under the Public Health Ordinance, public health inspectors—and I have just had that conversation with the (Chief Medical Officer)—public health inspectors can go into any gathering, whether it is public or private, and if they feel that there is an imminent danger, they can ask for that crowd to be dispersed.
“So I am going back to the ministry now to meet with the CMO and legal (persons) and hopefully put a little task force in place, with public health inspectors working with the police to go into private property.
“Unfortunately, this is what it has come to under the public health ordinance and if we feel, because the Public Health Ordinance speaks of imminent threat, if we feel that there is an imminent threat, we can take action and we will take action. Apparently that is the only thing some people will respond to.”
He was speaking at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Ministry of Health headquarters in Port of Spain yesterday.
Asked if Government ministers were present at the Valsayn wedding last weekend, Deyalsingh said he read that in the newspapers but he did not know if any ministers were present.
“But I will put on the record and I am not afraid to say it, I advised that person not to do what he did (ie, hold a large wedding). Because he came to me for advice. I know the person and I advised him not to do it. And right now there’s another wedding being planned by another resident of Valsayn. And I will say it. He is planning a wedding on December 12 for 300 people. People just don’t get it,” Deyalsingh said.
He said if there’s any fallout from either the zesser party or the wedding in Valsayn, there was space in the hospital to accommodate people who may fall ill.
He said the guests from both events could “make friends” on the hospital ward in Couva, Caura or Pointe-a-Pierre.
“We will make sure that they exchange names and phone numbers and they could become friends... But if they find themselves in an ICU then they can’t talk and become friends,” he said.
“I had a conversation with Mr (Stuart) Young and we can use existing legislation to disperse people in their private settings. Unfortunately, it has come to that,” the minister said.
Rowley: Party-goers
cavalier, irresponsible
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also chastised people for holding parties in the face of all the warnings about the risk of Covid infection.
“What we are asking you to do now is to behave well as we are living under Covid conditions. But that does not seem to be going down well in the English language.
“Unfortunately, it is the only language that I know, other than the one (the other language) that we all know which I will not use. I am amazed that some people in our national population could be so cavalier and irresponsible and selfish.
“After being told from January to November about how dangerous this thing is and why we need to be going through what we are going through to evade it’s worst pangs, all these people want to do is to party,” Rowley said at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Ministry of Health headquarters in Port of Spain.
He reiterated that the Covid virus was no respecter of gender or race or class or of economic standing.
“Do not play Russian roulette with it. Because if a group of people, whether it is 200 or 100 in a wedding in Valsayn, or wherever else, if you do that and you infect a significant number of people in this country and those infected people mathematically multiply and in a short space of time we get a large number of sick people in this country, there is one outcome to that,” he said.
The North American horror
The Prime Minister said the country had avoided that outcome of having a large number of people requiring medical care at the health institutions, high intensive care, equipment and staff that the country may not have.
“Maybe it is (if we get) at that stage that the irresponsible people that will begin to think that maybe we are in some problem here,” he said.
He asked the population to look at some of the hospitals in North America today, where the equipment outside the hospitals are refrigerated trucks to store and receive bodies.
The leaders of those cities in North America are up to their eyeballs with Covid problecare staff, equipment or morgue space.
“And then I have to receive personal communication from people who want to sell alcohol in their establishment, giving me proof from some quarters that Covid is a hoax. Well whoever you are that sent me that this morning, you would see that you were blocked,” Rowley said.