No more pre-packaged meals from restaurants, says PM

Restaurants will no longer be allowed to sell pre-packaged meals through arrangements with supermarkets and other outlets, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley definitively closed this “loophole” yesterday.
Rowley said this would not be allowed to continue, as it defeats the purpose of the public health regulations. Restaurants and street food vendors were among those businesses ordered to close to limit the movement of people and curb the spread of Covid-19.
But some restaurants found a way around this by preparing pre-packaged meals which were being sold on grocery store shelves, pharmacies, gas stations and their own satellite locations.
Among the popular restaurants providing this service was Kam Wah, Rizzoni’s, Royal Castle and Juman’s, Sylvie’s and Don’s roti shops.
Other restaurants have been advertising their intention to begin providing their meals as a “grab and go” option in partnership with various supermarkets.
Speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, Rowley noted that despite the meals being pre-packaged for sale, there are people working in kitchens to prepare those meals.
“Clearly, some people who are operating these facilities are of the view that they have not understood what the purpose of the closure of these places are,” he said.
“And they seem to always try to find a way around it to keep the business going, for good reason. But it has the effect of undermining the objective of the national response.”
The Prime Minister said: “It has come to our attention that many restaurants or store owners of one kind or the other have responded to the requirement for the closure of restaurants by somehow, in a closed restaurant, having food prepared and packaged to be sold elsewhere.
“This might be good for the restaurant, it might be a good business model, but it has the effect of undermining exactly what we are trying to accomplish which is to keep people away from work. Somebody is working in those kitchens...”
Rowley added that this practice also has the effect of encouraging people to come out to purchase prepared food, leading to people congregating at some places.
“If that is going to be allowed to happen, it might be more convenient to have the restaurants open and serve the food at the restaurant,” he said. “Because it might be that that is safer.
“But the bottom line is, that is what we are trying to prevent so as to reduce the number of people who are coming out there. So today, regulations will be prepared to ensure that it is crystal clear that closure means closure.”
All restaurants and prepared food delivery services have been ordered to completely cease operations. This does not apply to caterers who provide food for offshore workers and other essential catering. Supermarkets and bakeries will remain open.
Rowley also announced that hardware stores will be required to close for the next week, and will reopen the following week on a “rotational basis”.
He said with the construction industry closed, hardwares should only be required for emergencies.
“There are a lot of people in this country who are having difficulty understanding or cooperating or agreeing to what are emergencies,” the Prime Minister noted. “But in this situation, we have to draw some lines.”