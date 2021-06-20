No need for debate

Gary Griffith

TOP COP: Gary Griffith

THE Police Service Commission (PolSC) has the green light to proceed with a new shorter process to appoint a Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis made this clear yesterday in response to a story in the Sunday Express which stated that the legal notice giving effect to the process was to be debated in the Parliament today.

In a letter to this reporter, Robinson-Regis stated that The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order, 2021 is a statutory instrument that is subject to the negative procedure in Parliament.

“The name of this procedure describes the form of scrutiny that the instrument receives from Parliament. What this means is that there is no debate required in either House in order to bring it into effect,” she said.

Robinson-Regis said the instrument becomes law on the date of publication.

In the case of The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order, 2021, that date was Thursday, June 17, 2021.

“Therefore, the commission can proceed to act in accordance with the order and need not wait on any action by the Parliament.

The commission is also not required to wait until the order is laid in Parliament, which is a simple requirement of tabling that takes less than one minute,” she stated.

Robinson-Regis said an instrument like this order, subject to the negative procedure of Parliament, remains law unless a motion to negative it (or reject it) is agreed by either House within 40 days of the date of its publication.

She added that it is this process to negative the order, if so desired, that will require a debate.

Therefore, she stated either House has up to July 28, 2021 to negative this order which was published (and became law) on June 17, 2021.

“Should this unusual step be approved in either House, the order will cease to have effect from the date that it is negatived.

However, any action taken by any authority prior to its rejection remains lawful and will continue to have full legal effect,” she said.

She reiterated that the order has been in effect since June 17, 2021.

“Before a statutory instrument is published and laid it must be authorised by the Cabinet based on policy recommendations submitted to and considered by the Cabinet that then authorises publication and laying of same in the Parliament.” she stated.

Simplifying the process

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had told the Sunday Express that the legal notice was submitted to the Parliament (Senate) last Friday.

The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order, 2021 by the Minister of National Security is listed on today’s Order Paper in the Senate.

Al-Rawi had said the order seeks to simplify the process by which a CoP and his deputies are selected and appointed.

Essentially, there will no longer be international advertisements for the posts.

Instead, invitations would be extended for the positions, the PolSC will then assess and vet applications, following which it will present an order of merit list to the President, who will then submit the selections to the Parliament.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No need for debate

No need for debate

THE Police Service Commission (PolSC) has the green light to proceed with a new shorter process to appoint a Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis made this clear yesterday in response to a story in the Sunday Express which stated that the legal notice giving effect to the process was to be debated in the Parliament today.

Not at whim and fancy of Govt, says Kamla

Not at whim and fancy of Govt, says Kamla

THE job of Police Commissioner is sacrosanct and the process of selecting a top cop must not be at the whim and fancy of a government, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.

The former prime minister said the United National Congress (UNC) will decide whether it supports Government’s move to make changes to the process of appointing a Police Commissioner (CoP) and Deputy Police Commissioners when it gets sight of the legal notice.

UWI lecturer held for shooting at wife

UWI lecturer held for shooting at wife

A LECTURER at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) open campus has been arrested by police after he reportedly shot at his common-law wife on Saturday.

Up to yesterday evening, the 52-year-old man remained in custody at Tunapuna Police Station, police said.

Five new Covid deaths

Five new Covid deaths

FIVE people died from the Covid-19 virus yesterday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 737.

The Ministry of Health said the deceased were:

lone elderly man with co-morbidities,

ltwo elderly women with co-morbidities,

lone middle-aged woman with co-morbidities,

J’Ouvert Rum angers Trinis

J’Ouvert Rum angers Trinis

American actor Michael B Jordan, best known for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, has angered his fans in Trinidad and Tobago and many others with Caribbean roots after he named his latest business venture J’Ouvert Rum.

Recommended for you