No need to reinvent the wheel, Dr Rowley

Rather than “fight tooth and nail” with your critics over the escalating crime problem—including the unprecedented 600 murders for last year—and who are obviously aware that you are failing in your responsibilities as head of the nation, head of the National Security Council and as the top “leader”, won’t it be better for you to “man up” and recognise the nature of the beast you face? There is no need for you to reinvent the wheel—most of the work has been done for you already.