No new Covid cases

Covid-19 samples taken between February 2 and 4 have turned up no positive results.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update yesterday, reported no new cases had been recorded.

One person was released from a health facility and 19 people are now deemed to be recovered community cases.

This brings the number of active Covid-19 cases down to 230.

No new deaths were reported yesterday and the death toll remains at 135.

The ministry’s release said there are now 202 persons in home self-isolation and 345 people in various State quarantine facilities. There are no patients in step-down facilities at this time.

Twenty-eight people remain hospitalised with three in the Intensive Care Unit and two in the High Dependency Unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,607 confirmed Covid-19 cases. A total of 7,242 persons have since recovered.

The ministry said 86,295 people have been tested to date with 39,413 tests conducted at private facilities.

