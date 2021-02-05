No new Covid cases

Covid-19 samples taken between February 2 and 4 have turned up no positive results.
The Ministry of Health, in its daily update yesterday, reported no new cases had been recorded.
One person was released from a health facility and 19 people are now deemed to be recovered community cases.
This brings the number of active Covid-19 cases down to 230.
No new deaths were reported yesterday and the death toll remains at 135.
The ministry’s release said there are now 202 persons in home self-isolation and 345 people in various State quarantine facilities. There are no patients in step-down facilities at this time.
Twenty-eight people remain hospitalised with three in the Intensive Care Unit and two in the High Dependency Unit.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,607 confirmed Covid-19 cases. A total of 7,242 persons have since recovered.
The ministry said 86,295 people have been tested to date with 39,413 tests conducted at private facilities.