No new Covid cases

Enough is enough.

Women are preyed upon in Trinidad and Tobago and the harsh reality is that criminals are fearless while innocents continue to be paralysed with fear.

This according to two of Andrea Bharatt’s classmates and friends who attended The University of the West Indies (The UWI) with her for three years until they all graduated in 2019.

They have shared their memories of Andrea and their own fears as they relate to safety in this country.