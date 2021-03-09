No new virus cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded another day of no new Covid-19 cases. In its daily update yesterday, the Ministry noted that no new cases were found in samples taken over a three-day period between March 6 and March 8.
Additionally, five more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of active cases down to 88.
The total number of recovered patients now stands at 7,508.
The Ministry said 73 Covid-positive persons remain in home isolation, while 339 persons are in various State quarantine facilities. Five people are at step-down facilities.
Ten patients remain hospitalised at this time.
The Ministry said a total of 100,809 samples (48,013 at private labs) have been submitted for testing from which 7,736 samples have tested positive to date.
Deaths from the virus remain unchanged at 140.