No one questioned Christopher Boodram

PARIA’S Health and Safety Executive (HSE) coordinator Paul Yearwood admitted yesterday that although lone diving survivor Christopher Boodram was in the pipeline for nearly three hours, no one asked him about the conditions which would have been crucial for any rescue operation.
Both commission of enquiry (CoE) chairman Jerome Lynch KC and the commission’s legal counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj seemed astonished that this logical information was not sought from Boodram who was conscious, especially when Paria officials have repeatedly testified that they were seeking video footage and information to determine the conditions inside the pipeline before permitting divers to go in.
Lynch even questioned why no one followed Boodram in the ambulance in an attempt to get information since no one was allowed to accompany him because of Covid-19 restrictions.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31, Rishi Nagassar, 48, and Boodram, 36, were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when they were sucked into the pipeline. Boodram is the lone survivor.
Yearwood, who testified on day 12, yesterday, before the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the tragedy at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, said he expected the Incident Management Team (IMT) to treat with getting information from Boodram.
He said his main focus was ensuring medical aid was provided to Boodram and any other rescued divers.
‘Oddly specific’ question
Yearwood said he had a window of five minutes from the time Boodram was transported from the vessel to the ambulance to talk to Boodram.
He noted that Boodram was on the phone talking to his wife and thanking God that he was alive.
He said he did not ask him about the conditions in the pipe as Boodram kept repeating that rescuers should go back into the pipe and get his colleagues.
Pressed by Maharaj about seeking information from Boodram about the pipe’s conditions, Yearwood said this was an “oddly specific” question to ask at that time as the main focus was on Boodram’s well-being.
Maharaj shot back, “were you not also concerned about the well-being of the other persons who were in the pipeline?”
Yearwood said he was concerned but admitted again that he did not ask.
“I would not have asked him specifically what were the conditions in the pipe,” he said.
Maharaj pointed out that IMT members would have spent many hours trying to get video footage on the pipe’s conditions in order to effect a rescue and he again asked why no attempt was made to ask Boodram for information.
Yearwood said he later learnt that no one could accompany Boodram in the ambulance because of Covid-19 restrictions.
He said he assumed that when Boodram said go back for the other divers, that they were all alive but he did not seek out more information.
‘It wasn’t my role’
Lynch interjected asking, again if Yearwood understood the importance of the information that Boodram could have given.
Lynch: Hallelujah, this man has managed to crawl out on his own free will and through tremendous effort to get out the pipe...you knew that? The fact is he was best placed to tell you, the IMT, the condition in that pipe.
Yearwood: What he told me was to go back for the others.
Lynch: Was he saying to you that the others were alive and in the pipe?
Yearwood: He didn’t use the words alive at that point in time...I assumed that because he is telling me to go back for them, that they are alive.
Lynch: You understand how important it is to discover the conditions inside the pipe?
Yearwood said his focus was on Boodram’s medical condition.
Maharaj noted that Boodram said “go back for them” and questioned Yearwood on this and whether steps were taken to indeed go back and rescue the others.
Maharaj: Did you go back for them?
Yearwood: It wasn’t my role.
Yearwood said he related all the information he got from Boodram to the IMT.
Lynch again interjected as he looked perturbed that no attempt was made to get information from Boodram.
Lynch: Why didn’t you send somebody in a car behind the ambulance? If you couldn’t go in the ambulance, at least follow it! If your primary purpose was to ensure the well-being of Mr Boodram rather than getting information, then it really didn’t matter whether you were in the ambulance or following him, did it?
Yearwood: No, it didn’t.
Lynch: Why didn’t you send someone to follow the ambulance?
Yearwood reiterated that he would have shared whatever information with the IMT and he expected them to make arrangements for someone to go to the hospital to meet Boodram.
Lynch asked whose job was it do to this and Yearwood responded that it was the IMT commander Collin Piper.
Yearwood said his job function at that time was to give the IMT information.
Lynch: It’s not just information isn’t it? Surely there is some action to be done.
Yearwood: Yes, and I would have expected that the action would have taken place.
Lynch: You would have expected it but who was going to do it? Somebody, one of your staff would have to get into a car and follow the ambulance.
Yearwood said those instructions were supposed to come from the IMT.
In response to Maharaj’s questions earlier, Yearwood said LMCS was awarded the contract to conduct the works on the pipeline before reviewing its method statements and risk assessments.