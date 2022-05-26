Ag Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is in the early stages of investigations regarding the Judith Jones report on children’s homes.
However, he said no action has yet been taken to remove anyone from the homes on the grounds of what was alleged in the report.
Jacob was speaking during a Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration yesterday, held to enquire into the State’s capacity to provide support for victims of domestic violence and family conflicts.
The Jones report, entitled “Safeguarding children in community residences and child support centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, was laid in Parliament last month. It detailed findings of physical and sexual abuse of children, among other issues at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions that provide care for children.
Committee chairman Paul Richards questioned Jacob on what actions have been taken to ensure the protection of children in the homes while an investigation is being done.
“I would shudder to think that while an investigation is ongoing, and a person is presumed innocent until otherwise proven guilty, that there are questions hanging over supervisors’ heads...that may continue to pose a danger to children,” Richards said.
Responding, Jacob said the investigative team is in the early stage of its investigations, “but they have not identified persons within these homes that they can recommend to remove immediately from the homes”.
He said once there is evidence, the police will make the recommendation, but at this time, no one has been removed from any of the homes identified in the report.
Circumstances evolve
Noting the report was done some six months ago, Richards said some children may still be in danger if the report proves to be true.
“While I’m sure there’s a process in investigating, I think the priority needs to be the child and the protection of the children in those homes, and given the damning nature of that report...I would shudder to think that some sort of temporary situation has not been initiated to ensure that even allegations are treated in a particular way to protect children at all costs,” he said.
Head of the Special Victims Department Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne said the report is engaging the attention of the child protection unit. She said the usual process when a child is at risk at a home is for the unit to request that the Children’s Authority remove the alleged perpetrator from the home.
However, Children’s Authority deputy director, Care Services, Rhonda Gregoire-Roopchand said she was not aware of the authority receiving any such request from the police.
Asked if she was satisfied with the steps taken to ensure the protection of the children at the homes identified in the Jones report, Gregoire-Roopchand said the authority is working with the police to determine and substantiate the allegations.
“To say that I’m totally satisfied that all danger is completely removed from any of the children’s homes is not something we can safely say, simply because as time evolves, circumstances evolve and we need to continue as we have been to ensure that we explore and look at opportunities to improve existing systems, as well as hear the voice of a child,” she said.