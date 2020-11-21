No one to care for children

The Covid-19 pandemic has suddenly thrown parents into worrisome territory with no one to care for their children while they go out to work.
The scary scenario has been created with the shutdown of schools to prevent the spread of Covid and the introduction of online classes.
The true life story of parent Faith Toby featured in the Express last week is lived by many other families: not enough devices with Internet for multiple children households and no free or affordable daycare services for struggling parents.
They are forced to take their children to work where they can supervise them. Some children also help their parents by vending goods.
At the Chaguanas market last Thursday, Kemol Nicholas, who was born and raised in parang famous Paramin, said: “There are no daycare centres for vendors. For the working class. Poor people have to struggle to make a dollar. They have to do what they have to do. There’s a woman who brings her small baby to the market. She’s not here today.
“I noticed a small boy. No more than eight. He passes around selling pimentos during the time when he should be in school. Some children might accompany their parents or grandparents on a weekend. But the majority of children are at school. There must be some wayward parents or guardians in between.”
Moving to his children’s education, Nicholas said: “My wife is no longer with me in the market. She stays at home now to supervise our girls with their online education. The 12-year-old is at Chaguanas Government. She goes from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The 16-year-old is at Cunupia High. She studies from 3 p.m. to 3.45 p.m.”
A small boy pushing voluptuous, green avocados in a cart, said he was helping his uncle who was selling on the street. But when the Express checked his uncle, Enterprise resident Michael Joseph, he was adamant his nephew does not vend, but attends school religiously. Joseph said he was just pushing a cartload of avocados for a vendor who needed to make a quick sale.
“I am not taking any chances with his education. He is in school. I brought him for a little recreation,” said his doting uncle.
Children hustling
Surprisingly that day, the once bustling Busy Street in Chaguanas, was not teeming with people and vendors jostling for good bargains. Amid a collection of rugs and carpets, businesswoman Jankie Ramlogan said people don’t have jobs, so they don’t have money to spend during Covid-19.
As he encouraged a prospective customer to buy, experienced gold-toothed Chaguanas businessman Calvin Belgrove lamented “slow sales”.
Asked if he had noticed any children vending, Belgrove said: “No. Most of them are at school. But for Christmas, you can expect a spike. Around the first week in December, parents and children will come out and make a hustle. They like to sell towels and bowls. Don’t talk about cheap toys like bubbles.
“It’s more adults out now. Opposite the street, a large number of Venezuelans bring their children with them to work more than Trinis. They are not there today. They have no family to leave them with. They can’t afford daycare. Daycare is expensive. The child play in the back, and the parents sell from the food cart. At least, they are sure where their children are.”
Belgrove also said the Covid-19 risk was also another challenge for parents.
“Parents would not bring them out. The (Chaguanas Borough) Corporation is also running vendors off the streets. You are hearing about all these children missing. Human trafficking and body parts like hearts and kidneys in freezers. People won’t take the chance to send their children to sell without supervision either. These are dread times.”
Corporation ‘oppressing’ poor people
Belgrove’s friend Sammy Smythe chimed in: “I want you to let people know there are no daycare centres for vendors. Children might come to work with their parents at the market or on the streets but that does not say they are not working. It’s tough for them and their parents. But it’s better to have them close. So you can keep an eye on them, until they can fend for themselves. Children are precious gifts from God.”
Smythe also complained vehemently about the Chaguanas Corporation “oppressing poor people”.
Shrugging his shoulders, he said: “Everybody wants to survive during Covid-19. Let us make a dollar in peace.”
Chow vendor Johnny Fernando also agreed “there are no daycare centres for children”.
Fernando is now forced to be the sole breadwinner while his wife stays at home to look after their two children.
He said: “She was working at a furniture store but when we looked at transport, it’s about $30 a day, it did not make sense. She stayed home to take care of Malachai, who will be one (year old) next week. Talia is four. We love them dearly but they are a handful. Daycare is about $600 (a month). Although sales are not so bad, we can’t afford daycare. We have to buy groceries and pay bills.”