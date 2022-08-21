No outages as T&TEC installs bypass line

Trinidad and Tobago needs more farmers. So said Rajesh Maharaj, a fourth-generation farmer who has spent over 50 years in farming.

The Sunday Express spoke with Maharaj yesterday at the agri expo at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, where a large crowd experienced various agri-sector industry zones, including live machinery, innovation and technology, product demonstrations and sample giveaways, crop displays and trials, farmers market and petting zoo.