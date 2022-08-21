No outages as T&TEC installs bypass line

ABOUT 15,000 households in south and central Trinidad received a continuous supply of electricity yesterday, as the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) moved to complete the installation of its bypass transmission line to temporarily replace the leaning transmission tower in Rousillac. .
The bypass line will allow T&TEC to remove the compromised 220 kV (220,000 volts) transmission tower, which was damaged as a result of a landslide last Tuesday. The landslide resulted in power outages across the country.
T&TEC said yesterday’s work was necessary to install the poles and lines connecting the bypass transmission line to the national electricity grid.
The utility issued a news release at around 1.27 p.m. yesterday stating that about 15,000 households in south and central Trinidad may have experienced outages of between one and two hours from 2 p.m.
But, contacted last night, T&TEC’s corporate communications manager, Annabelle Brasnell, said the commission was able to work successfully without having to having to take off supply.
She said work will continue today.
In an interview with the Express on Friday, T&TEC acting engineer controller, Sahadeo Latchmepersad, said the bypass transmission line was being installed linking the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant to the rest of the grid. Following this, the compromised tower would be removed.
He said T&TEC has already ordered two transmission towers to replace the affected structure at Grand Trace, Rousillac.
“The new line is a temporary fix. We have purchased two additional towers to replace the compromised tower so following the energising of this new line we would take down the compromised tower. Then we would start works to install two new towers in that place because we expect the tower lines to be more reliable than the pole lines,” said Latchmepersad.