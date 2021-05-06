‘No oxygen shortage’

The public health system is “more than adequately stocked with oxygen supplies”, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.
It said in a statement, it was responding to “numerous requests for information” on the question of oxygen for patients in hospital.
This followed reports on social media of a possible oxygen shortage in the healthcare system amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.
“The Ministry of Health wishes to alleviate concerns about the supply of oxygen in the public health sector,” the ministry said, noting that on Monday during a news conference, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh reassured the population that the public health system was more than adequately stocked with oxygen supplies.
“The minister also indicated that an extra 50 per cent supply of oxygen, over and above the current high demand levels, has been held in reserve by our main external supplier,” the statement said.
At Monday’s news conference, Deyalsingh also stated that, “for the first time in the history of the public health sector in Trinidad and Tobago, two major hospitals have the capacity to generate, bottle and distribute oxygen to other facilities within the public sector”.
The release said the facilities are the Arima General Hospital and the Point Fortin General Hospital and, “as such, we reassure the public that our oxygen supply is more than adequate to meet our immediate and future needs”.