No phone or Internet service

Ministry of Rural Development

Work ongoing: Ministry of Rural Development workmen on site along Brazil Arena Road, Brazil Village, on Wednesday. The roadway collapsed on Tuesday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Residents of Talparo Main Road in Brazil Village, who have been affected by a collapsed road since Tuesday, have to deal with another issue—they are without landline, mobile data and broadband services.

Khamal Georges, senior manager of Corporate, Environmental, Social and Reputation Management at Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), told the Express via text message yesterday that the company was aware the landslip which collapsed the road damaged its underground infrastructure on the Talparo Main Road in the villa.

He said crews were dispatched to the area and were working with other relevant agencies to execute repairs to the impacted lines.

TSTT was working to restore those services in the shortest time possible, Georges said.

The road repair works should take approximately eight days to complete, a representative of the company contracted by the Ministry of Rural Development to do the repairs told the Express yesterday.

General manager of contractor I&You Ltd David Mohammed said in a phone interview that the actual work would take four days to complete and four days for the retaining wall to cure before it could be backfilled.

On Tuesday, repairs were being done to the south-bound side of the Talparo Main Road when the north-bound side collapsed.

That route had to be closed and residents had to seek alternative routes along Soriah Trace and Las Lomas Number Three to get in and out of the village.

When asked about the cost of the additional repairs for the north-bound side that collapsed, he said his company will be covering that cost.

“We are now trying to source the material that we need to do this kind of backfilling and where we are going to get the material from for the amount of backfilling that we have to fill,” Mohammed said.

