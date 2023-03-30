Former commissioner in the enquiry into the Piarco airport development project Victor Hart is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to release the report which was submitted by the commission.
The call by Hart on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to table the report in Parliament or publish it “at the earliest opportunity” was made in a letter dated March 28, 2023.
The report was delivered on August 31, 2003, to then-president George Maxwell Richards, then-prime minister Patrick Manning (both now deceased) and then-attorney general John Jeremie.
In the letter to Rowley, Hart said it was necessary to make the report public to address the misconceptions in the public mind about political persecution in the legal proceedings relative to the airport project.
“Today I find it impossible to remain silent in the face of the myth that is being advanced... to the effect that the cases before the local courts are the result of political persecution and not proper legal prosecution based on the evidence that was presented to the commission of enquiry and investigated by the TTPS,” Hart stated.
Hart, a retired chartered quantity surveyor and project manager, stated further: “Without any shadow of a doubt, I can confirm that the evidence presented to the enquiry was free of any political bias and that there was no political interference in the enquiry’s conduct or in the conclusions drawn by the commissioners and the recommendations we made. I say that without fear of contradiction and I totally reject the assertion about political persecution,” Hart wrote, adding that considerable evidence was presented to the commission to support the allegations that criminal conspiracy and criminal enterprise led to the charges that were later laid on the advice of the then-director of public prosecutions (DPP). Geoffrey Henderson was DPP at the time.
Opposition Leader and United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said the charges brought against former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, former minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh were a blatant case of “political persecution”.
She said the decision to discontinue the Piarco Number 3 case against Panday and others came “after 25 years of smears and lies to bring down the UNC government... Airport scandal, UNC thief, UNC corrupt... All that is PNM lies, persecuting these men for 25 years... Not just prosecution, that was persecution”. Persad-Bissessar stated this in an address at the UNC’s the Monday-night meeting on March 6 this year.
Hart: It’s time the public knows the facts
In his letter to Rowley, Hart said the “myth of political persecution festers and gains credence in the public’s mind because persons exposed to it, do not know the facts. They don’t know the facts because the government, in its wisdom, decided not to table the Piarco Airport Enquiry Report in Parliament nor to publish it for public information”.
Hart recalled that the reason given at that time by then-prime minister Manning was that forensic investigator Bob Lindquist had recommended that the government not publish the report so as to ensure investigations into the matter would not be prejudiced.
Hart said at that time the commissioners did not feel that was a valid reason for keeping the report secret, adding: “But, even if that reason was valid 20 years ago, it certainly is not valid today after the investigations have been completed and there has been exposure of the facts in the courts and the media arising from the trials that have been ongoing.”
Hart urged Rowley to give serious consideration to laying the report in Parliament or publishing it at the earliest opportunity because taxpayers spent $10 million on the enquiry and were entitled to know the commissioners’ findings and recommendations.
He said the recommendations, among other things, addressed the improvement of public procurement and project management of large public-sector construction projects.
According to Hart, without the adoption or adaptation of all or some of the commissioners’ recommendations, the country had repeated over the past ten years some of the Piarco airport project mistakes and incurred the additional cost of millions of taxpayers’ dollars.
“It is not too late to address this matter with urgency and I invite you to consider my suggestion about releasing the report,” Hart concluded.