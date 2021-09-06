Over 14,000 people travelling to Trinidad and Tobago since the borders were reopened in July were vaccinated while 452 were not.
These figures were revealed the Health Ministry’s epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds at yesterday’s virtual Covid-19 news conference held by the Ministry.
Hinds said the last update stated that 14,222 vaccinated nationals and non-nationals travelled to Trinidad and Tobago.
T&T’s borders were closed on March 22, 2020 and re-opened on July 17, 2021.
Hinds also said , “We had approximately 1000 or so unvaccinated kids, 168 kids who were vaccinated because they were in the correct age group.”
He said there were more Covid-19 cases in the unvaccinated population of travellers. “We only had about 0.02 per cent so that’s two hundredths of a per cent of the total vaccinated nationals coming back with any sort of positive tests whereas we had nearly one per cent, .88 per cent of those who were unvaccinated, having a positive Covid result,” he said.
There are six recorded cases of the Delta variant in T&T — all from unvaccinated travellers who were in State-supervised quarantine.
Hinds said the contact tracing for the sixth case of Delta was “very robust” and all the primary contacts were quarantined and tested negative.
He said once there is an identification of a Covid case, whether it is a returning national or in the community all of the procedures are followed in terms of contact tracing.
Hinds also warned that there may be a spike in cases that can stem from people travelling out of T&T to attend holiday events in the US and other countries.
The US Labour Day holiday was yesterday.
“With the enhanced holiday travel that we have been seeing, with the activities that we have been seeing people getting engaged in, all the parties, Labour Day etc, we know that people have gone to enjoy and come back — we do expect that we may see increased numbers of cases in that returning travel group — just as a result of the increased amount of travel and the increased interaction among travellers, in a situation and a place where there is rampant Covid-19 circulating,” he said.
“So, if we do see small increases or even moderate increases in the number of cases, this is expected,” he added.
More children hospitalised
Also speaking at the news conference, Acting Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdul-Richards said the persons who have been confirmed with the Delta variant were unvaccinated persons who would have had to quarantine upon entry into Trinidad and Tobago.
“All persons were treated and managed in our parallel health care system and some have been discharged and others are doing well,” she said.
She added that although there is a hospital occupancy level below 40 per cent they are noticing an increase in the number of children being hospitalised.
“We continue to notice that there are children that are now being admitted for medical care as well as high occupancy and a high demand for intensive care unit treatment,” she said.