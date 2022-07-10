No public evidence of police using cameras

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is demanding to know the status of body cameras for police officers, in light of the police-involved triple fatal shootings in Port of Spain last weekend.
The incident led to the burning of tyres and blocking of streets in a massive protest in East Port of Spain on Monday.
MSJ leader David Abdulah said there have been promises of body cameras where real-time information and evidence can be provided to police investigators, the Police Complaints Authority, the community and the wider country.
He said the breakdown in the credibility and trust by citizens in the police can be resolved though the use of body cameras and proper policing.
During a virtual news conference last week, Abdulah said, “We have not seen one public display of evidence of the use of body cameras by the Police Service in any of its actions over the last several years.”
He called on the Police Service and the Ministry of National Security to ensure the public’s confidence and trust in the Police Service are restored through equipping officers with body cameras.
He added that the statement made by the Minister of National Security to Monday’s protesters, following the police shootings along Independence Square, Port of Spain, that they needed to behave in a civilised manner, and Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal, speaking of madness and mayhem being experienced on Monday, were disrespectful.
“They seek to paint and describe persons in particular communities, East Port of Spain, Laventille and other parts of the country where predominantly young African men are engaged in protest action, they regard these communities as less than other parts of the society,” Abdulah said.
Poor and powerless
Abdulah said Monday’s protest actions were as a result of policies which, over the years, created a Trinidad and Tobago for the rich and wealthy, and another for the poor and powerless.
He said there used to be a third element with secure and permanent jobs, but this was destroyed by the Rowley-led Government.
“The poor and the powerless, the only way that they could express their frustration and their anger and their pain is to take to the streets and block the streets if necessary... That is the only way their issues are placed front and centre on the national agenda,” Abdulah said, adding that the MSJ stands in solidarity with these communities.
Turning to the Prime Minister’s statement that the time has come to declare violence as a public health emergency, Abdulah said for many years this has been getting worse, and successive governments have done little or nothing to deal with it.
He said the Community Recovery Committee was set up by the Government two years ago following protests in East Port of Spain, and on Wednesday, the MSJ learnt that a report was submitted by this committee a year ago.
“The country knows nothing about what was in that report, the country knows nothing about what has been implemented, if anything at all, in that report,” he said.
He added that there were other reports over the years which could have been referenced by the Government.
“Unless and until you accept responsibility for the failure of your Government and of previous PNM governments to deal with the root causes of the problems that have given rise to crime and violence, then you ought not to talk about public health issue.
“The issue for us is not so much a public health issue, the problem is a political health issue. It is the failure of our political system and successive governments,” he said.