No punitive action on blackout report, says Gonzales

Almost two months after Trinidad was plunged into darkness, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales has revealed that no punitive action will be taken, but said the Government will be acting on a number of recommendations made after receiving the independent report of the investigation.
Speaking to the media at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain, yesterday, Gonzales said: “Yes, I did receive a copy of the report. The Prime Minister provided me with a copy on the same day he was formally handed a copy, and he asked me to urgently read it. It is quite a sizeable report and since I received it day before (Tuesday), it is only this morning (Thursday) I concluded reading the report.
“This is an investigation from a committee that was put together by the Office of the Prime Minister, and I would have to await his instructions with respect to revealing the content of the report to the national community.
“We have Cabinet in a very short while and I think coming out of that, the Government and the Cabinet will make a decision with respect to how we intend to move forward with this report.”
When asked if any punitive action would be taken based on the findings of the report, he added: “No, no. I was not surprised about anything because from the onset, we’ve been very straightforward with the country with respect to the information that was available to us with respect to the cause of the blackout.
“And I am happy to say that nothing in that report suggests that we were fundamentally wrong in the report that we put forward to the national community on the cause of the blackout. But there is a lot to learn from this, and I’ll await the instructions of the Prime Minister and the decision of the Cabinet on how we intend to move forward.
“It is not going to be a report that is going to gather dust on shelves. There are some notable recommendations and we intend to act on those recommendations to protect the national interest, and that is all I’m prepared to say for now on this.”
Gonzales was speaking at the signing of the memorandum of agreement for the National Rainwater Harvesting Programme between his ministry, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Habitat for Humanity.
Noisemakers
Following restoration of electricity to the island some ten-plus hours later on February 16, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said the cause of the blackout was due to a fault which occurred on two major circuits in the Rousillac area.
The Government subsequently set up an independent committee to investigate the cause of, and national response to, the islandwide power outage.
The committee included retired professor of Electrical Engineering Chandrabhan Sharma, former T&TEC chairman Keith Sirju and acting Supt of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Allister Guevarro.
On Tuesday, Rowley received the report at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president Ancel Roget has claimed the cause was due to a fallen tree, and that corruption and mismanagement of T&TEC led to the incident.
Responding to Roget’s claims yesterday, Gonzales added: “I am aware of the information he (Roget) has that would have prompted that statement. But I think Mr Roget should recognise that a process was put in place by a committee, and he should have allowed the committee to complete its work and have the report sent to the Prime Minister and then we take it from there. But to come out and make statements before a report is handed in, I think is very unfortunate, but what else do you expect from people like Mr Roget.”
He added: “I’ve heard, not too long ago, the Member for Princes Town, Barry Padarath, accusing the Government of hiding, why the report is not being revealed, etc. I mean, we should get accustomed to all these noisemakers in the community and in the society....
“And, interestingly, the day after he made the accusation, the committee completed its work and handed the report to the Prime Minister. And we will act as a responsible Government and I am sure the Prime Minister will advise me as to how we move forward from this report.”