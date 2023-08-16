No reason to celebrate

THE low voter turnout in Monday’s local government election means that the country loses, says economist and political analyst Indera Sagewan.
Political analyst Dr Winford James said, the fact that both the United National Congress (UNC) and People’s National Movement (PNM), gained ground in certain corporations is neither here nor there, because it does not make a difference as to who controls the corporations and the deadlock remains.
“The country loses; there is no occasion for any political party to be celebrating, because if you cannot excite even a 30 per cent of your voters to come out, then I think this country is in a very sad state when it comes to the issue of governance and leadership,” Sagewan said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
She said politicians could “spin” anything to celebrate.
However, she said if she was political leader of either the UNC or the PNM, she would be very distressed.
“Because we live in a democracy and a democracy is one where you want to have a very decent majority and the will of the people, and clearly the will of the people is saying that they are not interested in either of the political parties,” she said.
This is a serious problem because it says that what is on offer is not acceptable to the majority, she added.
Sagewan said it also indicated that those who may be capable are not willing to offer themselves because the political system in this country is one that sets you up to lose because of voting patterns and the way voting is based on constituencies.
“It is not one that incentivises people who have something real to offer to step up and come forward and, unfortunately, it is only those people who are in power who have the capacity to change that and it is not in their interest to change it,” she said. “So it is not about the people’s interest, it is about controlling power and that is why the response of the two political leaders to the numbers reflect their power base, as mediocre as it is, because unfortunately that’s all you need. But none of them have lamented the fact that people have simply not come out to vote.”
‘Nobody won’
James said the election results showed that there has been an importation of the status quo from the 2019, local government election.
“That status quo remains and the voters have said ‘let’s keep it that way’. Nobody won,” he said.
James said the election results also sent a message to the PNM that its house and fortunes are not secure.
“It sends a warning signal to the PNM because either it wins a majority in Trinidad or it wins the seats in Tobago and neither of those things are guaranteed. So they’ve got to be strategising even now as to how they are going to keep the Tobago seats and how they are going to win a majority in the island of Trinidad,” he said.
He said UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has always been happy to retain seats.
Said James: “She has always been glad that she has kept the UNC house together, her face lights up. Obviously, she would have liked to have won one seat more, it has happened. This is a very difficult country and that is for another conversation.”