OUTGOING President Paula-Mae Weekes says she has no regrets about her time in the Office of the President and believes she has served the country well.
Weekes reflected on her tenure during an interview on Tobago Channel 5 on Tuesday night, ahead of tomorrow’s meeting of the Electoral College where her successor will be elected.
“I have absolutely no regrets,” she said. “I’ve had an opportunity to do something that only five people up to now have been able to do and it was a most interesting experience. I’ve been grateful for all of the opportunities, all of the lovely people that I have met, all the people I have worked with over the years, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Weekes however noted that people may have expected her to speak out more, particularly on the issue of racism.
The President, in her 2020 Independence Day message, had denounced the “racist rants” engaged in by supporters of both the Government and the Opposition in the wake of the August 10, 2020 general election results.
She said many had felt that she should have spoken sooner.
“People always want the President to speak. And they thought I should have spoken out about that. But we live in an extremely polarised society. And it is very important that people feel the President is impartial and has no horse in the race.”
Weekes said people have a tendency to interpret things in their own ways and there was a risk of “inadvertently and innocently” appearing to be less than impartial.
“So a President, I believe, must be very careful in our society, especially being a non-executive President...one must be very careful to not only to be impartial, but to appear impartial. Sometimes that means not speaking when others have licence to speak,” she said.
She said the people of the country have a general lack of knowledge about the role and function of a President.
“And, if I may say so, there seems to be some sort of resistance to learning. And so people would have expectations of the President that cannot be met at all, because of the confines of the Office,” she noted.
She said, unlike the United States President, T&T’s President is the head of state but not the head of government and has no power to tell the Government what to do.
“So when people write to me and ask me to get them a house, I cannot call the Minister of Housing and say give (them) a house. That is not part of my function,” she said.
Weekes recalled that during her tenure she would receive letters from members of the public requesting financial assistance but this, too, was not a function of the President.
Impeachment motion
Weekes briefly touched on the motion filed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to have her impeached from office, the first such move against a President in T&T’s history.
Persad-Bissessar filed the motion in October 2021, stating the President had allegedly interfered and/or facilitated interference in the selection of a Commissioner of Police.
The motion was defeated during a heated meeting of the Electoral College on October 20, 2021, and Weekes continued her presidency.
She said she was not surprised by Persad-Bissessar’s attempt to have her removed from office.
“(It was) not a shock. It was disappointing, I thought. I thought the issues at hand had not been fully grappled with, that people were moving with an agenda and a confirmation bias. So I was disappointed. I wasn’t shocked, maybe a little surprised. But you know when you hold public office, any and everything is fair game. So you just have to roll with the punches.”
The President also dismissed rumours that she had played a role in the dismissal of former minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Darryl Smith.
Successes
Weekes cited the Citizen True programme as one of the successes during her tenure.
In May 2019, Weekes launched the programme which she said was aimed at moulding secondary school pupils into nation-building citizens.
Twenty-four pupils participated in the programme. Weekes said the idea for the programme came about when she noticed that many young people felt no connection to T&T.
“Many of them have no idea about national emblems, national birds...so we thought of this programme to really develop the spirit of citizenship in young people,” she said.
She said the programme suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic but that the participants have all blossomed into well-mannered, intelligent young people.
This had given her new hope for the country. Weekes said she had hoped to launch several other programmes targeted at youth but the pandemic as well as financial challenges had thrown off those plans.
Weekes praised T&T citizens who she said had shown many positive attributes during the height of the pandemic. She said many were generous in helping those less fortunate.
Asked if she felt the Office of the President could have done more to help citizens during the difficult period, Weekes said financial help was not possible but that her Office had written many letters of comfort and condolence to people who reached out.
“And they would write back so grateful for the fact that we wrote them and we extended some empathy. And we told them that we hoped that they would find a way through all of this. So if that serves to help people, well people were helped in that way.”
Legacy
Asked what she felt her legacy would be as T&T’s fifth President, Weekes said it was too soon to say.
“I don’t think legacy could ever be decided so soon after an event. I think one needs some time to pass. You need to get a retrospective view of what has happened and how it has moulded the situation. So I really can’t say. I don’t even have a thought about what I want my legacy to be. It’s something that’s better left to others, and perhaps five years from now,” she said. She recalled that serving as President was something that never crossed her mind until she was approached to do so.
She recalled laughing “scandalously” when she was asked but said she decided to give five more years of service to the country after a long career in the Judiciary.
She said she was adamant that she would only serve one term. While she admitted that she had sometimes lost enthusiasm for the job, Weekes said her enthusiasm always returned and she put her best foot forward.
“I think I have I have served to the best of my ability,” the President stated.
As for the advice she would give to her successor Weekes said they would discover things about the job that they didn’t know before but to “hold steady, have faith and all will be well”.