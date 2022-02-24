Eight-time King of Carnival Curtis Eustace has no regrets after flying in from Canada for A Taste of Carnival 2022, having topped the preliminaries at First Citizens Senior Kings and Queens competition on Tuesday night. His portrayal in the Fantasy category—”Master Of The Mantas”—got the judges’ nod.
There was double celebration in the Eustace camp since his queen, Sherise Stewart, competing in the Original category, placed fifth with “Miss Jolene”. Stewart, too, is busy preparing for the finals. Eustace’s baby brother, Ted Eustace, who was crowned 2020 King of Carnival with “Lord of The Savannah”, opted not to compete. But he has thrown his support and creativity behind his sibling.
In a phone interview yesterday, Eustace said: “I feel great. The stage has been my home for a while. You can’t beat a Eustace on stage. I feel good that Sherise made it to the finals. It’s her second time as finalist.
“We always watch and add on a lot of nice things. They are some things you can only see on the Big Yard.”
Meanwhile, ten kings and ten queens have made the cut for the finals which will take place at Dimanche Gras, dubbed Deja Vu Echoes Of Carnival Coming, at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The turnout increased slightly for the competition on Tuesday night. Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands’ Association (TTCBA) president Rosalind Gabriel said she was “euphoric” at the goodwill gestures and compliments from spectators and participants.
Gabriel said she was “amazingly happy. Euphoric. People were saying how wonderful the mas was. Mama, Dis Is Mas! Masqueraders are getting ready for Dimanche Gras. I know the finalists will be adding their final touches to all the costumes. I am buoyed by the appreciation for the mas from the people. I am even touched by the appreciation from the people who played the mas last night (Tuesday). It was heart-warming. I want to say thanks to everyone who took part. Even those who did not make the finals,” she said.
Having received $1.5 million from the National Carnival Commission (NCC), Gabriel set about raising an additional $1 million in sponsorship.
She said: “We got $2.5 million to work with. I got $1.5 from NCC and I set about raising $1 million from sponsorship. I cut the cloth to make it work. I am grateful to First Citizens Bank for helping us. Without FCB support the kings and queens would not have graced the stage in their splendour. I want to encourage people to come out and support the events. Show your patriotism.”
Entertainment was provided by Sekon Sta, Swappi and Iwer George. Some who saw the show felt it was a beautiful explosion of colour and creativity while others said several of the costumes were recycled. Some costumes were themed after Covid-19 and the “menacing” vaccine.
‘It’s like a volcano waiting to erupt’
Finalist Fareid Carvalho, who competed in the Creative category with “The Calling”, said: “I’m euphoric. Ecstatic. It was joy being on stage after two years. I just have this passion for carrying the mas. I love to showcase our vibrant colours. I had the pleasure of training with the greats like Brian MacFarlane and Peter Minshall. The costume is an extension of the masquerader. It’s like a volcano waiting to erupt.”
Carvalho added: “I have been playing mas for 22 years. Last year, I missed it so much that I ended up on Ariapita Avenue with a headpiece. I want to thank Culture Minister Randall Mitchell for giving us a Taste Of Carnival.”
Asked about the cost of the costume, Carvalho said: “It cost about $71, 000. We had to pay our suppliers, wire-benders, make up artists. I had to pay my team members who push and prop the costume. Materials are expensive. Prices went up. We did not have enough time. What would have taken three to four months, took about three weeks. We did not bring in any new stock. We had to social distance and we had about five people in different locations bringing the mas.”
Whap Cocoyea!
Veteran masquerader Ruth Adams-Mendez, who competed in the Creative Topical category, caused a stir with her interpretation of “Madame Cocoyea” as she danced to Shadow’s (Winston Bailey) “Whap Cocoyea!”
Interviewed yesterday, she said: “I feel good. My work has just begun. I got a lot of pictures and videotapes of the performance. When you are on stage, you are not seeing yourself. I will be able to tweak it. I need to add more fabric...”
She added: “I spent about $500 on cocoyea brooms. It took about two years to collect the cocoyeas. I bought in the markets or from hucksters selling on the street.”
1. Laura Rampersad—Creative Topical—Caribbean Blue—420
Top ten Kings finalists
1. Curtis Eustace—Fantasy—Master Of The Mantas—411