Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget says his union is not giving up the fight for its Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd company to acquire the assets of the former Petrotrin oil refinery.
At a news conference at OWTU headquarters in San Fernando yesterday, Roget said that although they were taken by surprise by Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s announcement that Patriotic’s proposal was rejected and that Government will consider other options for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, the OWTU will not “throw our hands in the air”.
Instead, Roget said Patriotic wants one-on-one engagement with Government for the completion of the acquisition process of the refinery to pave the way to reopening the facility in what he said was the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
He asked that the independent evaluation committee which analysed Patriotic’s proposal and originally gave the all-clear to Cabinet for OWTU’s company again step in to evaluate the Patriotic proposal.
“We are humbly requesting that at this point that the best way forward is for our latest proposal to go before this Cabinet-appointed independent committee so that they can scrutinise thoroughly all the areas to determine if we had come up short or if we indeed had all the requirements which we are saying with confidence that we had met all,” said Roget. “We were taken by surprise (by Khan’s announcement Saturday) but we are still not throwing our hands in the air. We are confident that the body of work that was done can stand the scrutiny and see us through.”
In announcing the rejection of Patriotic’s proposal, Khan had said Government is committed to restarting the refinery with private capital injection and will move expeditiously to do so, as it was a “critical path item for the economy”.
Khan said bids submitted by two other companies - Klesh and Beowulf Energy - would be considered, although he was not certain if they were still “on the table”.
‘Not the final proposal’
During yesterday’s news conference, Roget said he was concerned that Government was exploring its options with other bidders.
He said Government should “stay their hands” and give their latest proposal a chance.
Roget said three main issues were identified with Patriotic’s proposal- purchase price financing, restart financing and the issue of first priority lien, which were the stumbling blocks of the acquisition process.
He countered that all three issues were dealt with in the proposal placed before the inter-ministerial team last Thursday.
“It is our respectful view that they would not have afforded themselves enough time to go through in a comprehensive way all of those issues, the tenets of the proposal, and therefore would not have afforded a proper response given the deadline,” said Roget.
He said Patriotic was not given an opportunity, as requested, to discuss its proposal (which he described as “complex”) with the inter-ministerial committee.
Roget said following a meeting on October 21 with the inter-ministerial committee, Patriotic then committed to a comprehensive study and held discussions with its international team, where they had engaged one of the world’s top ten investment banks to seek support for a different approach.
Roget said he requested continuation of engagement with the Government because the proposal submitted on Thursday was complex, but by no means, the final one.
“In no way should it be construed to be our final proposal. And, therefore, what is required, in our respectful view, is for a meeting of the minds, for the ministerial team to meet with us for us to engage in the areas that the minister would have raised to give us the opportunity to give fullest explanations and point to where these areas are covered,” he said. “We committed to deal with the insurmountable challenge. This acquisition process has been a long and winding one, very complex, but it is a task that we were very much up to.”
‘Departed from upfront cash’
Roget recalled that when Patriotic’s bid for the former Petrotrin assets began in August 2019, it indicated upfront cash of US$700 million, and a month later the Government announced that Patriotic was the preferred bidder.
He said they beat 77 other international bidders and Patriotic was the only local company that had engaged an international business team.
Roget said it was a long and rigorous process to present the proposal to Government on Thursday.
“It was a nail-biting finish. We were in discussions because we were in discussions with our international partners and engaging this major investment bank, ranked one of the top ten in the world. They found soundness with our proposal and they agreed to support us in raising this upfront cash payment for the acquisition. However, when we accepted the offer made by the Cabinet, we would have departed from the approach of upfront cash payment,” he said.
He said Patriotic accepted Government’s offer of a three-year moratorium, ten years to pay the purchase price at a fair market value interest rate, and ten conditions to be answered within one month.
Roget said that the Cabinet appointed an independent evaluation committee to discuss the terms and requirements for the ten-point conditions.
“Patriotic went away very diligently and discussed the issues with our international business partners and after six working days came back with a proposal supported by a letter from one of the top ten world investment banks signed off by three of their global heads,” he said.
He said Patriotic’s offer addressed the challenge of internal financing and the prioritisation of the lien.
Roget said the proposal submitted by Patriotic had “turned a page” from the operations of Petrotrin.
“Petrotrin was not managed properly. We would have done it differently and that was captured in those comprehensive and detailed reports. T&T will benefit from the restart of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and its operations, ten times more if it remains in local hands,” he said.
“Ours is a firm commitment to do all that is humanly possible, to do all that is necessary to ensure that those assets remain in the hands of local Trinbagonians who today are without hope. Hope was restored in their hearts when the OWTU’s company Patriotic had won that bid and would have gone on to acquiring the assets of all of the people.”
Roget said Patriotic’s international business partners had “not left the table”, adding that Patriotic spent tens of millions of dollars to produce, among other items, a comprehensive business plan and detailed market and feasibility studies.
Roget said he was concerned that these documents were in the hands of the Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd team and the board.
“We are concerned that these documents are in the hands of the board, where these documents can end up...” said Roget.