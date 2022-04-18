‘No saint’: man shot dead

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Santa Cruz on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as Eber Scrubb, aka “CJ”, of Conrad Street, Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz.
The Express was told that around 9.03 p.m. on Saturday, residents of Charles Street, in Cantaro, heard a series of gunshots and found Scrubb lying face down on the ground in a pool of blood.
He had been shot multiple times to the head, chest and back.
The police were notified and a team of officers from Santa Cruz Police Station, North Eastern Division Task Force, NED Coastal Patrol Unit, and Homicide Bureau responded.
The deceased, police said, was well known to investigators, having been linked to criminal reports in the district, but they have no official motive for his killing.
When the Express visited the scene yesterday, residents declined to speak to the media.
They said that Scrubb had a recent altercation with people in the area, but they could not say if that was the reason he was killed.
“That boy wasn’t a saint but he wasn’t that bad either to say he deserved to get killed like that. Like his shooters ran after him because when we found his body his left hand was broken under his own weight when he fell. So he was trying hard to get away from whoever did it. I don’t know what to say about this at all,” one man told the Express.
This incident pushed the murder toll to 149.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 95.