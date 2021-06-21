No salary, no answers for EFCL workers

Staff at the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) have reached their “breaking point” as they claim they have not been paid for two months.
The situation has become so dire, employees said they are struggling just to make ends meet.
They say for February and March 2021, they have not received their salaries, and correspondence with the Minister of Education, Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, has proven futile.
The Express contacted the Minister of Education recently on the matter, but she did not have much to say except for the Express to direct its questions to EFCL chairman Ricardo Vasquez.
The Express tried for several days to reach Vasquez without success. Not even the senior communications officer at the Ministry of Education, Vishham Ramsaywack, had a direct phone number for him nor could he answer any questions regarding employees’ salaries at EFCL.
He told the Express he had never worked with Vasquez directly as EFCL had its own internal structure. Even the e-mail on the company’s page does not seem to be operational as e-mails sent by Express bounced back repeatedly with a text box stating: your message wasn’t delivered to info@efcl.co.tt because the address couldn’t be found, or is unable to receive mail.
Breaking point
In a letter dated April 14, 2021, staff sought a meeting with Gadsby-Dolly to rectify the situation.
“Currently, we write to you to seek your urgent intervention into our dire circumstances.
“This correspondence serves to highlight the present unfortunate situation at the Education Facilities Company Ltd and its deleterious effects on staff.
“As of April 14, 2021, the staff of the Education Facilities Company Ltd are yet to be remunerated their respective salaries for the months of February and March 2021.
“This is a clear breach of contracts of employment and the Industrial Relations Act of Trinidad and Tobago. The situation is dire, and many members of staff are at a point of desperation,” the letter stated.
The letter went on to add that members of staff were yet to hear from the board of directors on this “untenable situation.”
A copy of the letter was sent to the Express. In it, workers told the minister of the turmoil they are currently in.
“Daily, members of staff are faced with telephone calls from the banks, mortgage companies, landlords, just to mention a few.
“Single mothers are unable to feed their children and fathers are faced with mounting debt and unable to fill their roles as providers.
“No one seems concerned about the impact on family life and the health and well-being of these individuals.
“The staff have long reached a breaking point. In this connection, we perceive that you are a caring Minister of Government, a mother, an individual who can understand the plight of persons and seek to bring resolution to long-standing issues.
“We therefore appeal to you to intervene, pay us our salaries,” the letter stated.