No school on Monday at Belmont Secondary

Belmont Circular Road

‘NO FENCE, NO CLASS’: Parents and pupils of

Belmont Secondary School clap and display

placards during a protest yesterday in front of the school on Belmont Circular Road.

—Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

THERE will no classes at the Belmont Secondary School for the sixth straight day come Monday, as protesting members of the PTA yesterday declared “no school on Monday” since they intend to keep their children at home.

Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president Shurlanda Malcolm led 25 parents in a protest outside the school at Belmont Circular Road yesterday.

The secondary school is located next to the Belmont Police Station.

It was the second protest held for the week.

Parents repeated calls for Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian to visit the school and address their concerns.

On April 28, gunmen stormed onto the compound of the school and accosted the school safety officer on site. Classes were soon dismissed, with both parents and teachers scared and worried.

Despite an assurance by the Education Minister in Senate this week that there was no need for teachers to stay away from the school since there was an increase in MTS officers and increased police presence, parents have refused to send the pupils.

Parents are insisting several holes in the fence also be repaired.

Yesterday, Malcolm also questioned if their concerns were being ignored because of the location of the school.

Malcolm, whose son is in Form Five, said: “We want a fence. We want a wall. We want safety. Is it we are not from a religious background? Is it because we come from Belmont? Come and visit us, minister. See what are our issues. You are a mother just like us. Is this what you want for your children?”

The knot of protesters carried placards, with messages like “Belmont Secondary School is a prestige school”, “If you can’t come send Lisa”, and “No School No Class”. Another placard read “We want a wall, please”.

Motorists honked their horns in support. Parents explained they would only send their children back to school once there is evidence of work being done on the compound.

Malcolm said parents are eager to see their children back at the school, but she said it must be safe.

Efforts yesterday to contact Education Minister Gadsby-Dolly proved futile, as several calls to her cellphone went unanswered.

