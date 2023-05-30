THE Government found itself in a quandary in the House of Representatives as words uttered in Parliament in 2019 came back to haunt them on the issue of the extension of the life of local government bodies from three to four years.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was able to show from the Hansard records that she had warned the Government against using the Local Government Reform bill to extend the life of the current councillors and to delay in the holding of elections.
But her concerns “and warnings” were completely shot down by then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi who described it as “poppycock” and “absolute nonsense”.
Speaking during the debate in the Validation Bill in the House of Representatives yesterday, the Opposition Leader accused the Government of deliberately misleading the electorate.
“I said (in June 2019) (quoting from Hansard): ‘I think it is very important for us to ensure that we do not extend the life inadvertently of these councillors’,” she said, provoking desk-thumping support and statements like “Oh my God!” “No man!” from her colleagues on the Opposition benches. “I made the point that delays have been (a PNM thing) and there had been a poor track record in the PNM for holding local government elections. The only crystal ball I had was the track record of the PNM.
“And when I made those points, when I raised those concerns way back in 2019, this is what the then-attorney general, the Member for San Fernando West (Al- Rawi) responded...I quote from Hansard his words: ‘I will answer Siparia’s question. This nonsensical argument that we are going to somehow extend the life of people who are serving by one year...As the Prime Minister often says ‘Poppycock!’ Absolute nonsense! Because, Mr Deputy Speaker, we have to be reminded that as the Honourable Prime Minister said, ‘an election will be called when it is due’”.
Opposition Members were in stitches. “Oh no!’ “Shame!” they cried. “Those were the words of the Honourable Member for San Fernando West in June 2019,” Persad-Bissessar said. “I was spot on. What I warned about in 2019, happened in 2022, into 2023,” she said.
“This scenario that we are now in, they have in a sense really misled the electorate by those words that San Fernando West uttered in this House in June 2019, boasting in a sense that they will not extend the term of the current council, only later on for that exactly to happen,” Persad-Bissessar said.
As Al-Rawi smiled, Persad-Bisssessar said she never thought she would see the day when she may have to give “jack his jacket” (with respect) to Faris.
Persad-Bissessar said Al-Rawi then, was “totally correct” — that that provision could not seek to extend the life of incumbents.
She said Al-Rawi was the same person the Government used to push forward a different position when the bill was proclaimed last November, in the same way that the Government was now pushing him as the poster boy for the local government election. “I advise the Honourable Member, who has such a lovely smile at this moment, don’t get ‘chain up’. When the dust settles they will push you over the cliff,” she said.
Quoting from her Hansard, she said during the debate in June 2019 she had suggested that the bill be amended to make it clear “that the proclamation (of the bill) should not be prior to the expiry date of the term of office of the present councillors, so in that way we are very clear in law that ... we will not extend [the life of the councils] beyond the three-year term.”
“ [I said this in] June 2019. ... I warned the country what could follow through based on that amendment to Section 11 (4) of the Municipal Corporations Act where you changed one word-from three years to four years, from triennial to quadrennial.” She said she pointed out that the wording was ambiguous and that it should be clearly expressed in words that it did not apply to the incumbents. “The rest is history,” she said.
Changing of the guard
The Local Reform bill came to the House twice- in 2019 and 2022 because it had been sent to the Joint Select Committee for examination.
Persad-Bissessar said when the bill came back for debate in 2022, “nowhere in that debate, not a single line or word”, talked about extending the life of the current councillors.
“So what changed? Exit the Honourable Member for San Fernando West, the Attorney General and enter the (new) legal adviser to the Government in the form of the present Attorney General. So I am saying San Fernando West had it right...nothing was wrong with the Section (which extended the term from three to four years). It is what happened after. There was an intervention by the Cabinet and who was the (new) legal adviser to the Cabinet in November 2022...The Cabinet could not have taken that decision without legal advice...and that advice was that Section 11 (4) as amended means that local government elections would be postponed for one year,” she said.
“We are here to clean up, I thought at first it was incompetence, but it is not incompetence. That is why I ask the question: Was this a genuine error or was it predicated on mal-intent, mala fides (bad faith),” the Opposition Leader stated. She said this was not an isolated incident and cited the fact that the PNM had historically delayed the holding of elections and that recently it attempted to do so for three local government districts where representatives had passed, forcing her to send pre-action protocol letters.
The PNM also prolonged the period after the Tobago House of Assembly elections saw a tie to a full year until the matter could be resolved by elections, she said. She said unless the PNM is taken “kicking and screaming” to the courthouse, they would continue to operate in illegal ways and breach people’s rights.
“We have always said we could not get someone worse than the former Attorney General, but the present Attorney General has proven to be far worse in terms of performance,” Persad-Bissessar said.
‘The Lazarus bill’
Citing the Zika judgment against the Minister of Health, Persad-Bissessar said: “This bill is innocuous in itself, except that we must never ever forget, we must bolt this upon the chest of the Prime Minister with respect to this delay in allowing the citizenry to have their right to select their representatives.”
She recalled that when Al-Rawi piloted the bill last year, he said a team of senior ministers including the Prime Minister had spent “hour upon hour in surgery upon the law...to make sure that there were no poison UNC pills in this bill”.
Persad-Bissessar also said she did not agree with Validation Act validating the acts of councillors to August 18, 2023. “The only man that was raised from the dead was 2,000 years ago. These councils have expired, retired, died....This is why I call this bill the Lazarus bill,” she said. She said the bill should only validate acts and decisions of the councillors up to May 18, the date of the Privy Council judgment. “How can Parliament be called up to validate future prospective actions and decisions of a dead council?” she asked.