AT least six Opposition members will not be attending today’s inauguration of President Christine Kangaloo, with four citing previous engagements while two MPs maintained that the former Senate President was wrong for the job.
This followed a statement Saturday from Opposition Chief Whip David Lee who insisted that there was “no mandate” preventing any UNC Parliamentarian from attending the President’s inauguration ceremony this morning at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
It will be followed by a reception at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).
Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes and UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said yesterday they would not be attending the ceremony where Kangaloo will take the oath of office as head of State.
Hosein, Haynes and Lutchmedial cited previous plans.
Senator Damian Lyder also said he would not be attending because of other commitments.
But Indarsingh said he maintained the party’s position that Kangaloo’s political service and ties with the PNM made her inappropriate for the Office of the President.
Princes Town MP Barry Padarath also said he would not be attending today because he believed Kangaloo was not right for the position.
Lee had stated in his release Saturday, “I wish to reject reports in the public domain that there are plans by the UNC to boycott the President’s inauguration. There is no mandate or policy which prevents any UNC Parliamentarian from attending Monday’s events.”
He noted: “At the Opposition’s last Parliamentary Caucus on February 24, 2023, it was unanimously agreed by all members that Opposition Parliamentarians wishing to attend the event can do so.”
He said the Opposition “has always and will always respect the Office of the President as well as its office holders hence our previous calls to ensure it was not held by an active partisan politician.”
‘Constituent,
clients come first’
Tabaquite MP Haynes said via phone that the UNC’s statement of there being no planned boycott was correct and while she would be unable to attend, this was due to previous commitments.
Haynes said she was part of pre-SEA exam activities at a primary school, as part of the International Day of Happiness which is observed around the world on March 20 every year.
Haynes said she had to keep the appointment as her presence was expected and that this had been entered into the parliamentary schedule even before the meeting of the electoral college and her absence today was not linked to any boycott.
Similarly, Lutchmedial said she was bound by previous commitments to a client and would not be attending.
“I have court,” stated Lutchmedial, who is an attorney.
But the Senator said while her absence was due to prior commitments, she too maintained that Kangaloo’s political past made her inappropriate for that office.
Lutchmedial said she maintained that “someone who is so connected and served in such a political capacity, in recent times, as part of a governing party, is probably not the best person that you want to have occupying the Office of the President.
“However, that is not my reason for not attending.”
She wished Kangaloo well but said she retained the party’s position that its presidential nominee, Israel Khan, SC, had been the more appropriate choice.
Lutchmedial said anyone was free to attend today’s inauguration and encouraged people to do so.
Hosein said he was also duty-bound to commitments in his constituency and would not be attending.
He, too, said that no mandate had been issued to Opposition members and that anyone was free to attend.
However, Couva South MP Indarsingh was clear that he would not be attending as result of his belief that Kangaloo did not represent an unbiased servant of the people.
He said he maintained the party’s position that Kangaloo had served with the PNM and that the President’s impartiality ought to be above reproach.
Padarath was also clear that he was not attending because of his belief that Kangaloo should not hold the office of President.
“I won’t be attending,” Padarath stated via WhatsApp, adding:
“I don’t support an active politician pretending to be impartial...”
Senator Lyder said he was also unable to attend but there had been no discussions about a boycott.
“Well I agree that MP Lee’s statement was indeed accurate and there was no mandate for Opposition MPs to boycott (today’s) inauguration,” Lyder said told the via WhatsApp.
“Anyone can go if they are invited and so desire to attend. I cannot speak on behalf of any other MPs because it was simply left at that and no further official discussion to my knowledge has happened regarding this matter. However, I can state that in my personal capacity I will be unable to attend due to other very important commitments.”
On January 20, the electoral college confirmed Kangaloo as the seventh President of Trinidad and Tobago.
Kangaloo received 48 votes.
From today, she will serve as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief, for the next five years.
The Government had 39 votes, 23 from the House and 16 from the Senate, including two presiding officers while the Opposition had 25 votes, 19 from the House and six from the Senate.
The nine Independent senators were also able to cast their ballots. Opposition nominee Khan received 22 votes while there were three rejected ballots.
In nominating Kangaloo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had noted that she acted in the position of President 33 times, while serving as president of the Senate.