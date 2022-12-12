No sign of Allon

The search for missing two-year-old Allon Ramdial entered its third day yesterday without success. The child is thought to have drowned on Friday in the Ortoire River in Mayaro.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team’s captain, Vallence Rambharat, told the Express they would keep looking for the boy until they find him. Rambharat said they have increased their efforts to find Allon after an extended search on Saturday that lasted into Sunday morning. The teams broke for lunch and resumed efforts throughout the day.
“We launched the boat, foot, and aerial patrols simultaneously this morning (Sunday) at 6.15 a.m. to cover as much ground as possible. We searched for several hours without turning up anything,” he said.
The toddler’s mother, Cristianna Ramdial, 19, said she discovered her son was missing on Friday about 6 a.m. She said her boisterous toddler typically wakes her up for breakfast, but not on that particular day. She immediately started looking for him and asked her neighbours for assistance, but he was nowhere to be found. Only a few steps separate the mother and child from the jetty in Ortoire Village, where they live in a room at the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility.
On Saturday, with no sight of Allon, Ramdial wondered whether he had been abducted and pleaded for his return if this was so.
With the support of fire, police and coast guard personnel, the extensive search for the two-year-old continues today.