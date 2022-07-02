No sign of Germaine

THE family of missing hearing and speech-impaired Germaine Noel and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) walked the streets of San Fernando, Marabella and Vistabella with her picture on Thursday night as they continue to search for her.
Noel’s sister Charmaine and relatives, together with HSRT members led by captain Vallence Rambharat, spent at least four hours on the streets, showing her picture and enquiring from passers-by, taxi and maxi drivers and anyone who would lend them an ear if they had seen her.
It has been more than two weeks since Noel was last seen and her sister, although worried, frustrated and sad, has put aside her emotions to search every corner of the country for her.
Charmaine told the Express yesterday morning that police officers told her that closed-circuit camera footage captured Noel on Harris Promenade in San Fernando on June 14.
The officers told her that the footage showed her walking, headed in a westerly direction, towards San Fernando General Hospital.
“She was looking disoriented, confused, going backward and forwards walking on the road, the police told me. I went to the hospital and enquired if she was there, but was told that there was no record of her being admitted or seeking medical treatment. Germaine always has her ID card with her, so if anything was to happen she has identification,” said Charmaine.
The sister added that the taxi drivers’ association was given her picture and missing person flyer, so the island-wide network of taxi drivers would have her image and contact information.
Germaine, 44, was last seen in Princes Town. Security camera footage from June 13 showed she was in the company of two men from Rio Claro, whom she met in Guapo. The footage was captured on security cameras at a hotel on Market Street, Princes Town.
In an interview with the Express on Tuesday, Charmaine Noel, 40, said initial enquiries at the hotel led her to believe that her sister was not there, but she had since talked to someone who confirmed that Germaine was at the hotel.
Noel was told that her sister and one of the men arrived at the hotel at 2 a.m. and the man left four hours later. The second man came with a vehicle and picked Germaine up at 9 a.m. The man claimed that he went to the taxi stand and Germaine got into a taxi to head to San Fernando.
Noel said after that the trail of her sister’s whereabouts has gone cold. The men with whom Germaine was last seen have denied that they had anything to do with her disappearance.
If anyone wants to volunteer their time in the search, contact Charmaine at 368-4656, or meet with the search team at Harris Promenade at 10 a.m. today when they will organise and plan another search in the communities of Debe, Penal, Ste Madeleine, Gasparillo, and Williamsville.
Anyone with information can contact Charmaine at 368-4656, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.