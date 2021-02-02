No sign of kidnapped Andrea

After eight hours of searching yesterday for kidnapped Andrea Bharatt police have not located her.
Days after she was kidnapped, hunters, hikers, and concerned citizens aided the police in the search for the 22-year-old woman.
The Express was with the group from as early as 8 a.m. and walked with the 20 personnel who helped officers of the Eastern Division search for the missing woman.
The search saw officers return to Nonpareil Road, Sangre Grande.
This time they were assisted by just over 14 personnel—including comedian Chris “Crazy Legs” Fonseca.
In a brief interview with the Express, Fonseca said while he was not a hunter, he knew several of the people who had volunteered to help the police and he felt he needed to assist too.
“I’m not a hunter, no. But these men here (points to hunters) are my friends, and I felt as though they could use the help. Plus, it’s for a good cause. We all want to find her (Bharatt),” Fonseca said.
The group first gathered at the Sangre Grande Police Station, following which they made their way to a building some two miles into Nonpariel Road.
There, they gathered with officers of the Eastern Division and trekked some three miles into the forest.
They returned to the “base” at around midday—with still no signs of Bharatt.
At the time of their return, two of the men who went into the forest had yet to return, and the individuals spent another hour waiting on their arrival.
“They are not from the area, but no we are not concerned yet. They are huntsmen. They will be fine,” one hunter told the Express.
Sure enough, just over an hour later, the two individuals returned to camp.
The hunters and police then returned to the police station where they rested for another hour, before making their way to a forested area off Ojoe Road.
The group once again conducted another search, this time for approximately two hours.
Hunter dogs were not used yesterday.
When asked, one of the hunters told the Express, “they are trained to find deer and agoutis and things like that. If we let them loose now, they will be running out all sorts of miles into the forests looking for prey.
“They aren’t bloodhounds by design. So even if we had a scent, they won’t follow it per se. There will be no guarantees. So it made no sense to bring them today. We are hoping the police may have better-trained canines and could bring them tomorrow (today). But we will see how it goes.”
Hunters happy to help
The Hunters Association was granted last-minute approval by police to join the search party.
A public appeal was made by members of the Hard Grounds Get Soft Facebook Group on Monday night, calling out hunters.
“We just got approval from the top cop and we are calling out all hunters and hikers to join the volunteer search party for Andrea Bharatt. Firearms and dogs will not be allowed,” the group stated.
Volunteers were asked to gather at the Sangre Grande Police Station at 6 a.m.
Bharatt’s father, Randolph Bharatt, was waiting for the search party at the police station when they arrived.
“We are thankful to everyone who came out this morning to join the search. We pray that with their hunting skills they will get through and successfully bring back Andrea to her family,” a relative said.
The Express was told Bharatt’s father was in tears as he thanked the hunters for responding.
“Knowing that you who have a sister, mother and they are out there is heartbreaking. It is a blessing to be part of this and to be an opportunity to be part of this search,” a hunter said.
A joint team of police officers and soldiers searched a three-mile radius in the forest around CroCrobar Road and Fishing Pong, Sangre Grande on Monday.
Several houses were also searched. But Bharatt was not found.
Bharatt’s aunt, Wendy Williams, said she had packed a hospital bag for her niece and waited for her to return.
“When I heard they started the search I knew she will have to go to the hospital. My child is alive. I know that,” she said.
Five detained
Five men have been detained in connection with Bharatt’s disappearance.
Police have also recovered Bharatt’s cellphone and bank cards.
Bharatt, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was reported missing by her father on Friday night.
She was last seen entering a white Nissan Versa taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker. The co-worker dropped off at Cleaver Heights but Bharatt never returned to her home along the Arima Old Road.
Bharatt’s father called her phone later that evening but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
The family is pleading with anyone who has information to come forward.