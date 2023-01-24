No sign of Solina

THE Police Service has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for the last four months.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said it is seeking urgent assistance in locating 40-year-old Solina Garnes.
Garnes, of Ferndale Terrace, Fondes Amandes, St Ann’s, was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022.
She was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station almost two weeks later on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
The police said Garnes is of African descent with a brown complexion, five feet, four inches tall with a slim build and long hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garnes is asked to call the Belmont Police Station at 621-2515 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.