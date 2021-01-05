‘No significant changes’ in exam results

Pupils who wrote the 2020 CXC and CAPE examinations and were eagerly awaiting the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) review to see an improvement in their grades have been disappointed that the review has resulted in “no significant” changes.
And Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says a review was no guarantee grades would be changed.
Updated results were released on Monday, following a review exercise undertaken by CXC.
The review was undertaken after an outcry from parents, pupils and teachers over the “devastating” results of the examinations originally released in September.
The original results led to criticism for the Council as pupils, parents and teachers insisted the grades awarded did not reflect the true performance of the pupils.
They claimed CXC had re-graded the pupils’ Internal Assessments (IAs) and School-Based Assessments (SBAs) and did not use the grades provided by the teachers, resulting in a lower overall grade for many pupils.
The issue prompted petitions to be launched in several Caribbean territories, and resulted in CXC appointing an independent review team to look into the matter.
The review team submitted a report in October which stood by the “rigorous and reliable” process used by the Council in grading pupils’ exam scripts.
However, the Council agreed to extend the deadline for pupils to submit queries and to reduce the fee associated with this process.
In October, the Ministry of Education noted that close to 6,000 queries had been submitted by pupils requesting a review of their grades.
In a news release on Monday, CXC said it has completed 80 per cent of the queries and hopes to fully complete the exercise soon.
The Council said final results had been shared with local registrars on December 31 and were released to pupils via the CXC online student portal on Monday.
The Council also said quality assurance processes have been adhered to throughout the review process, and it urged stakeholders to be patient and understanding as the process continues.
Parents frustrated
However, the Council’s assurances have met with scepticism from parents and pupils who remain dissatisfied with the review process.
One parent told the Express yesterday there had been no change to his daughter’s grades. He said he was also awaiting word on whether there would be a refund of the fees paid for reviews as some parents had paid the full fees before CXC had announced a reduction in the fees by half.
Parents and pupils alike took to the Council’s Facebook page yesterday to express their frustration with not seeing a grade change on the student portal.
Those who said their grades were changed were still not satisfied with their new grades. Some said there had been slight changes to the profiles in the subject areas, but the overall grade remained unchanged.
2021 exams
Gadsby-Dolly told the Express the Local Registrar had received the official package of final results from CXC yesterday, and that pupils would have received their reviewed grades.
On complaints of no significant changes to grades, Gadsby-Dolly said: “A review does not necessarily result in a grade change, so there would have been mixed outcomes in that sense.”
In its statement, CXC said it values and appreciates all feedback from stakeholders and is committed to listening to and engaging with each stakeholder group “as we work together for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders”.
The Council said details for the 2021 exams will be disseminated shortly.
“CXC is currently in dialogue with the ministries of education across the region to finalise details for the administration of the regional examinations in 2021. These details will be shared with our stakeholders and made public within the coming weeks.”