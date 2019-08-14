THERE has been no special treatment for former public administration minister Marlene McDonald. This is according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Wayne Mystar.
Mystar was responding to the Express yesterday about McDonald’s stay at St Clair Medical Centre, where she has been a patient since Monday.
McDonald was taken to the private healthcare facility after complaining of feeling unwell, following her arrest on corruption-related offences.
Mystar noted that McDonald being taken to a private hospital is not the usual procedure when a person falls ill while in police custody.
“Usually when we have someone in custody and they fall ill, we carry them to a public hospital,” he said. “The police will not take them to a private hospital and incur any costs.”