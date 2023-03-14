THE Environment Management Authority (EMA) says there was no evidence of hydrocarbons leaking into the coast or land, from a drifting offshore supply vessel in the waters off Clifton Hill, Point Fortin.
And sea surveillance has found no contaminants in the marine environment, according to information reaching the EMA.
But residents say they are concerned as the smell of toxins was evident in the areas around Clifton Hill Beach facility.
The EMA stated, “We have been reliably informed that a sea surveillance was conducted by another State agency and no evidence of such a spill was found in the marine environment.”
An EMA team has been engaged in discussions with the Maritime Services who also have a responsibility on this matter, a release stated.
The Point Fortin Disaster Unit is also involved in the investigation.
The offshore supply vessel, named Anya, was spotted in the waters off Clifton Hill Beach earlier this week.
Retiree Shurland Richards told the Express that he was bathing at the popular beach, with a group of elderly men, when they spotted the vessel.
He said, “A group of us go to the beach every morning, at around 5.40 a.m., as recreation. We saw the vessel and every day it came closer to the shore. Two days ago we began smelling what seemed to be diesel. Then as the sun came up we saw the sheen in the water and we believed the vessel was leaking.”
Richards said the authorities were notified.
Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards said he learned that the vessel was being held at a private mooring at the former Trinmar facilities in Point Fortin.
Richards said he was informed that the owner of the vessel was contracted by Trinmar. That contract, he said, ended with the restructuring of the State-owned oil company and the vessel was not removed.
The Express reached out to Heritage Petroleum on Thursday and was told that the vessel was not affiliated with the company. This meant, according to the Heritage official, the company was not responsible for the incident.
The EMA and Maritime Services returned to the area yesterday to continue investigations.